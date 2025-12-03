Houston Caribbean Professionals Association

Houston Caribbean Professionals Association

Reign 2025 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2310 Elgin St, Houston, TX 77004, USA

Art Piece - “Village” item
Art Piece - “Village”
$250

Starting bid

An original oil on canvas.

Artist: Kody

Size 20”x 30"

Texas & Beyond | Montgomery Lone Star Art Gallery

Value $450

Nice Winery - Private Wine Class item
Nice Winery - Private Wine Class
$500

Starting bid

Private wine class for 10-16 people.

Includes instruction, wine tasting & a charcuterie platter.

Ages 21+

Value $1200

Bisong Art Gallery - Venue Rental item
Bisong Art Gallery - Venue Rental
$600

Starting bid

Complimentary 4 hour venue rental.

Mon-Thu (Excluding Holidays)

Cannot be combined with other offers.

This certificate is valid until 8/31/26

Value $1300

Valentina Couture item
Valentina Couture
$300

Starting bid

1 dress with fitting.

The latest variety from Prom & Pageant gowns to elegant Bridal dresses.

Wide range of designer collections to choose from.

Value $1000

Antigua Vacation Package - Pineapple Beach Club item
Antigua Vacation Package - Pineapple Beach Club
$700

Starting bid

7-10 nights of ocean-view accomodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)

Adults Only (Age 18+)

Value $3150 ($1050 per room/ up to 3 rooms)

Barbados Vacation Package - The Club Barbados item
Barbados Vacation Package - The Club Barbados
$750

Starting bid

7-10 nights of One-bedroom suite accomodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)

Adults Only (Age 18+)

Value $3225 ($1075 per room/ 3 rooms)

Panama Vacation Package - Los Establos Boutique Inn item
Panama Vacation Package - Los Establos Boutique Inn
$800

Starting bid

7-10 nights of luxurious scenic accomodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)

Adults & Family (Age 12+)

Value $4350 ($1450 per room/ 3 rooms)

