Reign 2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
An original oil on canvas.
Artist: Kody
Size 20”x 30"
Texas & Beyond | Montgomery Lone Star Art Gallery
Value $450
Starting bid
Private wine class for 10-16 people.
Includes instruction, wine tasting & a charcuterie platter.
Ages 21+
Value $1200
Starting bid
Complimentary 4 hour venue rental.
Mon-Thu (Excluding Holidays)
Cannot be combined with other offers.
This certificate is valid until 8/31/26
Value $1300
Starting bid
1 dress with fitting.
The latest variety from Prom & Pageant gowns to elegant Bridal dresses.
Wide range of designer collections to choose from.
Value $1000
Starting bid
7-10 nights of ocean-view accomodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)
Adults Only (Age 18+)
Value $3150 ($1050 per room/ up to 3 rooms)
Starting bid
7-10 nights of One-bedroom suite accomodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)
Adults Only (Age 18+)
Value $3225 ($1075 per room/ 3 rooms)
Starting bid
7-10 nights of luxurious scenic accomodations for up to 3 rooms (double occupancy)
Adults & Family (Age 12+)
Value $4350 ($1450 per room/ 3 rooms)
