Reign 27 Sponsorship Packages

$1,500 Package
- 2 “Groovy” Weekend Packages
- Choice of table seating in the ballroom
- 2 drink tickets per person
- Full Page AD in our program
Listed on coronation banner
Listed as a sponsor on our website & Social media platforms
Distribution:
- $1200 to our General Fund, to be divested to the charities
- $100 to our Promotional Fund
- $200 to our Regalia Fund
$3,000 Package
- 2 “Booyah” full, weekend packages (All 5 events)
- Choice of table seating in the ballroom
- 4 drink tickets per person
- Full Page AD in our program
- Custom Coronation 28 “Swag Bag”
Listed on coronation banner
Listed as a sponsor on our website & Social media platforms
Distribution:
- $2500 to our General Fund, to be divested to the charities
- $200 to our Promotional Fund
- $300 to our Regalia Fund
$5,000 Package
- 4 “Booyah” full, weekend packages (All 5 events)
- Choice of table seating in the ballroom
- 4 drink tickets per person
- Full Page AD in our program
- Custom Coronation 28 “Swag Bag”
- Custom “Reign 27, Dawn of a New Era” T-Shirt w/your company logo added
- 2 nights comped room at the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino (Fri & Sat)
Listed on coronation banner
Listed as a sponsor on our website & Social media platforms
Distribution:
- $4300 to our General Fund, to be divested to the charities
- $300 to our Promotional Fund
- $400 to our Regalia Fund
