Reign 27 Sponsorship Packages

$5,000 Package

- 4 “Booyah” full, weekend packages (All 5 events)

- Choice of table seating in the ballroom

- 4 drink tickets per person

- Full Page AD in our program

- Custom Coronation 28 “Swag Bag”

- Custom “Reign 27, Dawn of a New Era” T-Shirt w/your company logo added

- 2 nights comped room at the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino (Fri & Sat)

Listed on coronation banner

Listed as a sponsor on our website & Social media platforms

Distribution:

- $4300 to our General Fund, to be divested to the charities

- $300 to our Promotional Fund

- $400 to our Regalia Fund