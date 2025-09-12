Reign 27 Sponsorship Packages

4000 W Flamingo Rd

Las Vegas, NV 89103, USA

$1,500 Sponsorship Package
            - 2 “Groovy” Weekend Packages
            - Choice of table seating in the ballroom
            - 2 drink tickets per person
            - Full Page AD in our program
            Listed on coronation banner
            Listed as a sponsor on our website & Social media platforms
Distribution:
- $1200 to our General Fund, to be divested to the charities
- $100 to our Promotional Fund
- $200 to our Regalia Fund

$3,000 Sponsorship Package
- 2 “Booyah” full, weekend packages (All 5 events)
            - Choice of table seating in the ballroom
            - 4 drink tickets per person
            - Full Page AD in our program
            - Custom Coronation 28 “Swag Bag”
            Listed on coronation banner
            Listed as a sponsor on our website & Social media platforms
Distribution:
- $2500 to our General Fund, to be divested to the charities
- $200 to our Promotional Fund
- $300 to our Regalia Fund

$5,000 Sponsorship Package
- 4 “Booyah” full, weekend packages (All 5 events)
            - Choice of table seating in the ballroom
            - 4 drink tickets per person
            - Full Page AD in our program
            - Custom Coronation 28 “Swag Bag”
            - Custom “Reign 27, Dawn of a New Era” T-Shirt w/your company logo added
            - 2 nights comped room at the Gold Coast Hotel & Casino (Fri & Sat)
            Listed on coronation banner
            Listed as a sponsor on our website & Social media platforms
Distribution:
- $4300 to our General Fund, to be divested to the charities
- $300 to our Promotional Fund
- $400 to our Regalia Fund

