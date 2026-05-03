Reign 34 Halves Auction

The Cosori Lite 2.1-Quart Mini Air Fryer (CAF-LI211) is a compact, 900-watt appliance designed for small households, singles, or couples, with a footprint ideal for dorms and tight counter spaces. It features 4-in-1 functionality (Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat) with a 170°F–400°F range, dishwasher-safe nonstick basket, and quiet operation under 48dB



Donated BY Canadian Half to the Empress Nikki Chin