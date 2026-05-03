Reign 34 Halves Auction

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The Cosori Lite 2.1-Quart Mini Air Fryer (CAF-LI211) is a compact, 900-watt appliance designed for small households, singles, or couples, with a footprint ideal for dorms and tight counter spaces. It features 4-in-1 functionality (Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat) with a 170°F–400°F range, dishwasher-safe nonstick basket, and quiet operation under 48dB
Donated BY Canadian Half to the Empress Nikki Chin
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Forget digital screens and return to the heart of the home. These hand-written notebooks capture the warmth of traditional cooking, featuring a mix of family originals and handwritten favorites. Perfect for those who value authenticity and the art of the meal. Donated By Aunt Janet Daniels Kelly
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Satisfy your cravings with this grey basket packed with beloved Canadian snacks. Included are bags of Ruffles and Lay'spotato chips (marked "Made in Canada"), a box of Dare Ultimate Maple Crème cookies, a Cadbury Wonderbar, and other assorted treats. Perfect for a quick sweet and salty escape or as a taste-of-home gift. Donate By Canadian Half Rachel Crawford Kelly
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Elevate your wardrobe with this $100 voucher valid for any custom outfit creation from KP Designs. This item is perfect for those seeking a unique, personalized look tailored to their specific style. Donated by American Half Empress Karina Lee Phoenix
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This official Adidas navy blue track jacket commemorates the Sabres' 50th anniversary season (1970–2020). Commemorative Patch: Features the official 50th-anniversary logo patch on the shoulder. Logos: Embroidered Buffalo Sabres chest logo and Adidas branding on the sleeve.Style: Full-zip front with white stripe accents and athletic ribbed collar. Donated By Aunt Janet Daniels Kelly
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his striking cuff bracelet features an intricate, open-work filigree design in a dark, matte black finish. It is heavily embellished with faceted red rhinestones of various sizes that catch the light for a bold, dramatic effect. Donated by American Half Emprex Qxng Kaiju Abrasax
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Make a bold statement with this striking snake-inspired choker. This rigid, torque-style necklace features a highly detailed scale texture in a brilliant gold-tone finish.Donated by American Half Emprex Qxng Kaiju Abrasax
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Add a touch of sparkle to your wrist with this vibrant, multi-row rhinestone bracelet. Featuring a stunning alternating pattern of brilliant red and soft pink stones, this piece offers a classic mid-century glamor. Donated by American Half Emprex Qxng Kaiju Abrasax
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Capture the light with this dazzling, wide-profile cuff. This shimmering accessory features a dense, mesh-like arrangement of sparkling clear rhinestones set in a geometric, diamond-patterned lattice. Donated by American Half Emprex Qxng Kaiju Abrasax
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This elegant, mid-century style necklace features a sophisticated three-row design that tapers into a graceful V-shape. The piece showcases a stunning combination of deep amber-colored stones and iridescent Aurora Borealis rhinestones that reflect a rainbow of colors. Donated by American Half Emprex Qxng Kaiju Abrasax
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This exquisite Ring features a large, oval-cut peridot green center stone, surrounded by a radiant halo of shimmering accents. The design is meticulously crafted with a mix of marquise-cut green stones and iridescent Aurora Borealis rhinestones that reflect a stunning spectrum of light. Donated by American Half Emprex Qxng Kaiju Abrasax
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This bold, gothic-inspired statement bracelet features an intricate open-work design with a dark, gunmetal finish. The piece is heavily embellished with large, faceted black stones and smaller clear rhinestone accents for a dramatic, textured look that commands attention. Donated by American Half Emprex Qxng Kaiju Abrasax
Starting bid
Make a high-glamour statement with this pair of stunning winged ear cuffs. These pieces are designed to sweep upward along the ear, featuring multiple "feathers" fully encrusted with brilliant clear rhinestones for maximum light reflection.
Donated by American Half Emprex Qxng Kaiju Abrasax
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