Reigning Hope Ranch Donor Marketplace

Give the gift of confidence, calm, and connection.





Your generous donation covers a FULL SCHOLARSHIP of equine-assisted horsemanship session at Reigning Hope Ranch in Orrington, Maine.





As a donor, simply select & process your donation gift & Reigning Hope Ranch will do the rest!





Each session supports children, teens, adults, veterans and first responders working on emotional regulation, sensory needs, anxiety, confidence building, or simply a quiet connection with a horse.





Whether the recipient chooses a ridden or non-ridden session, they’ll be thoughtfully matched with one of our gentle therapy horses and guided by our qualified instructors.





Your purchase directly supports our nonprofit mission and ensures access to holistic, relationship-centered equine experiences for our community.





What’s included: