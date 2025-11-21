Reigning Hope Ranch Marketplace

Reigning Hope Ranch

Full Session (8) Equine Assisted Activity
$480

Give the gift of healing and connection. 8 equine-assisted horsemanship sessions at Reigning Hope Ranch—ridden or non-ridden.


A meaningful, heartfelt gift that makes an impact.


No expiration


*Excludes Clinician Sessions.

Equine Assisted Activity Single Session
$60

Give the gift of healing and connection.


1 equine-assisted horsemanship session at Reigning Hope Ranch—ridden or non-ridden.


A meaningful, heartfelt gift that makes an impact.


No expiration


*Excludes Clinician Sessions.

Family Unplug & Horse Walk (Private | 2 Hours)
$250

Family Unplug & Horse Walk (Private | 2 Hours)


Trade screens for fresh air and a horse at your side. Your family will meet one of our gentle horses, share a peaceful guided walk together with one of our experienced staff, and enjoy private barn time connecting with the herd.


No independent riding —just calm, laughter, and that rare feeling of being fully present together- along our trails weather permitting.


We’ll wrap up with hot cocoa in our cozy yurt so you leave warm, grounded, and reconnected.


$250 for up to 4 people | +$25 each additional guest


Perfect for families, visiting grandparents, and “we need this” weekends.

