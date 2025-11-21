Reigning Hope Ranch Marketplace

Family Unplug & Horse Walk (Private | 2 Hours)



Trade screens for fresh air and a horse at your side. Your family will meet one of our gentle horses, share a peaceful guided walk together with one of our experienced staff, and enjoy private barn time connecting with the herd.





No independent riding —just calm, laughter, and that rare feeling of being fully present together- along our trails weather permitting.





We’ll wrap up with hot cocoa in our cozy yurt so you leave warm, grounded, and reconnected.



$250 for up to 4 people | +$25 each additional guest



Perfect for families, visiting grandparents, and “we need this” weekends.