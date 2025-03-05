eventClosed

REIMAGINE: Next is NOW - Main Event 12PM - 5PM EST

3505 Resource Dr

Randallstown, MD 21133, USA

Main Event Ticket – “In the Room Where It Happens”
$150

Limited Availability – First Come, First Seated

Be at the heart of the movement. As a VIP Main Event guest, you're not just attending TEDx Reisterstown — you're stepping into the front lines of transformation. This is your exclusive invitation to be in the speaker room where history is being made live. 🎤 Access to the Main Stage Room – Be face-to-face with every speaker, performance, and live moment.

💼 VIP Networking Meet & Greet – Mingle with speakers, thought leaders, and change agents during exclusive breakout moments.

🥂 TEDx Reisterstown Welcome Reception – Private pre-show mixer with refreshments and live music.

🎁 Curated VIP Gift Bag – Premium TEDx-branded items and local surprises.

🪑 Priority Seating – First choice seating in the main event room for optimal stage view.This isn’t just access — it’s elevation.
If you believe NEXT is NOW, then the front row is waiting for you.

