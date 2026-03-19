ReImagined Retreat

Who This Retreat Is For

This retreat is for anyone longing to slow down and reconnect with the deeper rhythms of their spiritual life.





You may find this retreat meaningful if you are:





• Navigating a season of change or transition

• Feeling the need for rest and renewal

• Seeking deeper contemplative spiritual practices

• Longing to reconnect with your authentic self





No prior contemplative practice experience is required.





Your registration includes

• Full retreat experience

• Shared lodging

• All meals

• Guided contemplative practices

• Teaching sessions

• Time for rest and reflection





If you need assistance or a scholarship please reach out to us: [email protected]