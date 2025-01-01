Reindeer Games Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $40
Harve is offering a one-hour private pickleball lesson in Aiken, either indoors at the Odell Weeks Center or outside at the Virginia Acres pickleball courts. Harve's pickleball journey began in late 2018 and he received a Level II Certification with the International Pickleball Teaching Professional Association (IPTPA) in May of 2023, the same month in which he also retired from his “day job." Harve would love to share his passion for pickleball with you!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $90
Adidas Women's Pickleball Shoes, size 8 (and cooling towel, just cuz).
Step up your game with these pristine, never-worn Adidas pickleball shoes! Still in their original box, these women's size 8 shoes are specifically designed for the court and ready to help you dominate your next match.
Featuring Adidas' signature Bounce cushioning technology for lightweight comfort and superior flexibility, these shoes will keep you moving freely through every serve, volley, and rally. The soft, stretchy textile upper adapts to your foot for all-day comfort, while the thoughtful construction includes recycled materials—so you can feel good about your footwear both on and off the court. Donated by Lisa Barrett-Johnson.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $85
Perfect for entertaining! This basket features a one-of-a-kind ceramic charcuterie board in the shape of a pickleball paddle, cheese serving knives, Meliora bruschetti toast, two packs of specialty crackers, and Bella Campagna olives. Plus, enjoy a $25 gift card to Plum Pudding in Aiken to add your favorite cheeses and meats. Everything you need to create an impressive spread for your next pickleball gathering! And for kicks, we've thrown in a cooling towel just cuz!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $100
Take a 2-3 hour leisurely paddle to Stallings Island above the Savannah Rapids Pavilion park in Augusta. Feed the donkeys and view Stevens Creek Dam, Whale Rock, and the Hissing Trees. All gear, including carrots, included! Guided by nature lover Beth Eberhard, this adventure package is good through 12/6/2026.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $160
Elevate your game with this complete pickleball bundle! Features a brand-new Shape Shifter paddle by Chorus, plus a $20 Selkirk gift card to customize your gear. Stay comfortable and protected with OS1st pickleball performance socks, eye protection, and a cooling towel, just cuz. LMNT electrolyte drink mix variety packs keep you hydrated on the court. Everything you need to play your best—now grab a partner and go!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $90
Share the love with matching Hugs & Kisses sweatshirts (ladies large and child 5T) perfect for cozy days together with the child in your life. This adorable basket includes handmade Valentine cards to spread joy to friends and family, plus a stylish Vera Bradley card wallet to keep everything organized. A heartwarming gift for creating sweet memories with your little one!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $600
Need a quick get-away? You choose the location and the date! Enjoy a three-night/four-day stay in a two-bedroom luxury condo of your choice in any of Club Wyndham’s 200+ fabulous resorts. You may choose a larger condo or extend your stay for an additional cost. Check out the locations at https://clubwyndham.wyndhamdestinations.com/us/en/resorts/resort-search-results
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $165
Gear up in style with this premium Selkirk backpack loaded with essentials! Includes a $20 Selkirk gift card, four Selkirk pickleballs, OS1st pickleball socks, and Gear Box safety glasses for protection on the court. Stay hydrated with three LMNT electrolyte variety packs, and cool down with, you guessed it: two cooling towels. Everything you need to dominate the court in comfort!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $135
Got a golfer in your life? This basket makes gift-giving easy. Choose your three best buddies with this golf basket and hit the links! You get 4 rounds of golf at the Aiken Golf Club! And we've also thrown in a golf hat, a divot tool, a golf ball, and of course, a cooling towel, just cuz.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $100
Ready to take your game to a new level? Perry Wong and his team at 1to4 Pickleball can take you there! This $100 package is good towards any service - private lessons, group lessons, workshops, classes, or clinics - offered by 1to4 Pickleball. Locations: Patriots Park, Montclair, Riverview Activities Center, Ft Gordon, or a client provided location. This package is good through Dec. 6, 2026.
762-333-1840 | 124pickleball.com
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $35
Eric Erlandson, one of our PPR certified pickleball instructors at Southern Pickleball Academy's First Paddle youth program, is offering a half hour private pickleball lesson at the Fermata Club in Aiken. With a background in kinesiology from the University of Houston, specialized certification for juniors, and over two decades of racquet sports experience, Eric brings the perfect blend of expertise and enthusiasm to players of all ages. This package is good through Dec. 6, 2026.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $45
Terraen Fire Bowl (used once but in perfect condition and in the original box) and a cooling towel, just cuz!
Experience real fire ambiance anywhere! This elegant ethanol-powered fire bowl works indoors or outdoors, featuring a sleek black finish and modern design. Clean-burning fuel creates a smoke-free, odorless flame—safe and easy to use. Compact and lightweight for effortless portability, it's perfect for dinner parties, cozy evenings, or adding decorative warmth to any space. Create an inviting atmosphere on your patio, balcony, or living room with this stylish focal point!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $112
"Hey, Honey, it's time for tea!" Share a cuppa with your sweetie with this perfect couples gift. Includes six tins of Literary Tea Collection featuring classic literature-inspired blends, an elegant teapot, two mugs, a charming honey pot, Walker's Shortbread Christmas Trees, and a gold mesh tea infuser. Everything you need for cozy afternoons and romantic tea time together! Plus a cooling towel, just cuz!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $112
Share holiday cheer with your four-legged friend! This festive basket includes homemade treats from Downtown Dog, gentle pet wipes, decorative leash tags, a festive bone-shaped cookie, and fun squeaky toys (including adorable holiday characters and a pickle!). Plus, a gift certificate for dog grooming at Shane's Canine Cuts and a medium "Santa Paws" holiday t-shirt for your pup's favorite human. Tail wags guaranteed!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $220
Elevate your wine experience with this sophisticated collection! Features a handsome leather four-bottle wine caddy by IWA, perfect for transporting or displaying your favorites. Includes four exceptional wines: Hazelaire Merlot 2019, Tetrachroma Pinot Noir 2018, Albertraum "Dark was the Light" 2019, and Post Haste Semillon/Sauvignon Blanc. An elegant gift for wine enthusiasts or the perfect addition to your own collection!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $100
Sip in style with this innovative portable wine purse! Holds a 3L insulated bladder to keep wine, cocktails, or beverages perfectly chilled and fresh. Features eco-friendly cork and faux leather design with heavy-duty buckles, and adjustable crossbody strap. And even better, it comes stocked with a bottle of Hazelaire California Merlot (and a cooling towel, just cuz). Perfect for picnics, parties, beach days, or girls' night out!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value $108
Treat the pickleball lover in your life to cozy luxury! This delightful collection features playful pickleball-themed satin pajamas (size medium), festive Christmas tree pin, elegant Silver Forest earrings, whimsical butterfly socks from Barefoot Dreams, a soothing "Oh Winter" candle, and a fun pickleball luggage tag. And let's not forget the cooling towel, just cuz. Perfect for post-game relaxation and showing off her favorite sport in style!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $62
Everything you need for effortless holiday hosting! This charming rustic utensil caddy comes stocked with three NOLIQ ready-to-drink cocktails, a bamboo cheese board with knife, festive Christmas paper plates and napkins, 48-piece Martha Stewart plastic cutlery set, and Bella Campagna gourmet olives. Plus pickleball-themed drink koozies and a cooling towel, just cuz. Perfect for stress-free entertaining with style!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $85
Start your pickleball journey right with this complete beginner package! Features the Gamma Conqueror paddle with poly honeycomb core and scratch-hitting surface—perfect for learning control and power. Includes a six-pack of USAPA-approved Tourna Strike outdoor pickleballs, $20 Selkirk gift card to expand your gear, and a cooling towel for comfort. Everything a new player needs to hit the court with confidence!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $110
Unplug and unwind with this diverse entertainment collection! Features a stunning 1000-piece jigsaw puzzle for relaxing afternoons, a charming decorative birdhouse with copper roof and rose-covered details, the hilarious WTF (What the Fish!) card game for laughs with friends, and a collectible Greenlight Hitch & Tow set featuring a 1968 Chevrolet C-10 pickup with matching Airstream camper. Something for everyone!
Starting bid
Fair market Value: $81
Perfect for horse lovers! This charming collection features the beloved book "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy, a humorous "Horses & Wine Keep Me Stable" tea towel, genuine leather saddle pocket for essentials, elegant Mariposa serving tray with pickleball motif, adorable handmade checked fabric hobby horse, whimsical horse and jockey ornament, rustic Christmas tree decoration, and a cooling towel, just cuz. Heartwarming treasures for equestrian enthusiasts!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $80
Spread holiday cheer to your pickleball buddies! This delightful collection includes 10 handcrafted gnome ornaments made from repurposed pickleballs—perfect for gifting to your entire pickleball tribe! Each adorable gnome features festive knit hats in red, green, and white patterns with fluffy beards. Share the pickleball love with thoughtful, eco-friendly gifts that celebrate your favorite sport. Includes a cooling towel, just cuz!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $160
Explore the best flavors Aiken has to offer with this delicious dining package! This basket features six gift cards to some of Aiken's most beloved local restaurants. Plus, we've thrown in a glass pickle ornament and a cooling towel, just cuz!
Gift Cards Inside:
From casual bites to satisfying meals, this collection showcases the hometown favorites that make Aiken's food scene special. Whether you're treating yourself to lunch or grabbing a quick bite between errands, you'll have plenty of options to discover (or rediscover) these local gems.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $125
Explore the best flavors Aiken has to offer with this delicious dining package! This basket features five gift cards to some of Aiken's most beloved local restaurants. Plus we've thrown in a glass pickle ornament and a cooling towel, just cuz.
Gift Cards Inside:
From casual bites to satisfying meals, this collection showcases the hometown favorites that make Aiken's food scene special. Whether you're treating yourself to lunch or grabbing a quick bite between errands, you'll have plenty of options to discover (or rediscover) these local gems.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $280
The brand new Selkirk LUXX Control Air--Invikta pickleball paddle is the ultimate control paddle for balanced pickleball players. And of course, we're throwing in a cooling towel, just cuz.
Tech Details: 8.0 oz
Grip Circumference: 4 1/4"
Grip Selkirk Geo Grip
Handle Length: 5.35"
Paddle Length: 16.45
Paddle Width: 7.5”
Face: Florek Carbon Fiber
Core material: Thikset Honeycomb
Core Thickness: 20mm
Edge Guard: Aero-DuraEdge Edgeless.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $100
Wow the worldwide pickleverse with your choice of clothing from Good Get Apparel! This $100 gift card will "Get" you going! Designed for pickleball enthusiasts, this apparel ensures you stay at the top of your game with breathable fabrics and stellar designs. Gear up with Good Get, and step onto the court with confidence in apparel crafted for pickleball perfection.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $150
Get ready for the ultimate pickleball outing! This exciting package includes 2 hours of premium court time at Dink'd Pickleball plus $50 toward delicious food and drinks at The Kitchen—everything you need for an unforgettable day with friends, family, or fellow pickleball enthusiasts. Plus a cooling towel, just cuz.
What's Included:
Court time reservation subject to availability. Please contact Dink'd to schedule your visit.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $128
This brand new Encore 6.0 Paddle was made for players who want high levels of control and smooth handling. With a low center of gravity and broad face, this paddle feels solid in the hand and maneuvers with ease. The thick polymer ControlPro core creates a large sweet spot with a great feel and generates additional power. A FiberTek skin on the face helps to grip pickleballs and provides better spin.
This Encore 6.0 Paddle is 7.8 oz in weight so that you get a nice balance of speed and strength. The handle is 5" long and uses a high tack, cushioned grip. A target-shaped design is placed high and near the center of the paddle face while a diagonal slice of color is placed in the lower corner.
The Encore 6.0 Paddle is ideal for methodical players who want full control over every shot with dependable touch.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $75
This evocative vintage framed print by acclaimed American artist Ben Hampton captures a hauntingly beautiful rural scene near Spring Place, Georgia, circa 1966. An abandoned wagon with weathered wooden wheels rests beneath the dramatic arch of gnarled tree branches, while a dilapidated structure sits quietly in the misty background. The soft, luminous sky and muted earth tones create a sense of nostalgia and timeless Southern heritage.
Ben Hampton (1936-1996) was a highly regarded artist based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, known for his evocative landscapes and scenes of Americana. His works are sought after by collectors.
This piece is stamped and signed by the artist, professionally matted and framed, and ready to display. Dimensions: 32"x26"
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $300
This delightful 11" x 17" framed giclée print by local Aiken artist Phil Yarborough (2015) celebrates the quiet beauty of life's simple treasures. Set against a soft, ethereal gray background, the composition glows with warmth and intimacy. The decorative base, adorned with elegant scrollwork in amber and bronze tones, adds a touch of old-world charm to this contemporary still life. Yarborough's gentle brushwork and thoughtful arrangement invite viewers to pause and appreciate the small wonders that bring joy to everyday moments. Beautifully presented in a black bamboo-style frame, this piece is ready to grace any home or office with its serene presence and timeless appeal.
Perfect for art lovers, bird enthusiasts, or anyone who finds beauty in life's quiet details.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $75
Casserole Tote Set*, Hand Towels*, Washable Duster,
Washable Mop Cover, Jar Gripper, Crocheted Washcloth, and a cooling towel, just cuz.
Tips & Extras
-The duster works best if you wash it first to fluff it out.
-Both Washable items fit the Swiffer units.
*Monogram service for these items is included. Contact Charlotte, one pickleball kiddo's Mimi! (contact info in basket)
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $95
Fuel your fitness with this energizing gift collection! Includes a $50 Academy Sports gift card and $20 Selkirk gift card for all your gear needs, plus a Fishtour filtrating hydration bottle to keep water clean and fresh on-the-go. Stay hydrated with an LMNT electrolyte variety pack, cool down with a towel, and don't forget your furry friend—there's an adorable pickle dog toy included too! Perfect for active lifestyles!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $122
Hit the courts in style with the Selkirk Sport Core Series Day Backpack—your perfect companion for pickleball day trips! The spacious main compartment holds up to six paddles or can pack light with a paddle, shoes, and essentials. This complete package includes a $20 Selkirk gift card, cheerful "Let's Play Pickleball" sign, sporty pickleball visor, sleek Surge aluminum water bottle, LMNT electrolyte variety pack, and a cooling towel. Game on!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $40
Perfect for the pickleball enthusiast! This colorful, machine-washable pickleball accent rug is made from 100% recycled water bottles, combining fun design with eco-friendly craftsmanship. The soft polyester yarns are dyed all the way through for vibrant, long-lasting color, creating the signature textured look Jellybean rugs are known for.
Ideal for your entryway, kitchen, laundry room, or even outdoor spaces, this versatile 20" x 30" rug adds personality wherever you place it. Simply wash in cold water and dry flat – it's that easy to keep looking fresh! And you get a cooling towel, just cuz.
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $135
For the coffee and wine lover who appreciates life's simple pleasures! This delightful collection features a $75 Publix gift card, charming veggie-themed canvas tote with leather straps, WindWillow Apple Strudel cheeseball mix, Stonewall Kitchen cinnamon apple jelly, stylish Vera Bradley card holder, SRP coffee mug, and a witty wooden sign declaring "Coffee keeps me sane until it's acceptable to drink wine." Perfect for balancing work and relaxation!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $50
With this $50 gift card you will say OPA! to delicious Greek and Mediterranean flavors at OPA! Café — your new go-to spot just steps from the Visitors Center and Train Museum in downtown Aiken. From savory dishes to fresh flavors, it’s a taste worth celebrating!
394 Park Ave SE
Wed–Sun | 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM
Stop by and savor a little piece of Greece right here in Aiken!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $30
Own a piece of local artistry! This stunning handcrafted ceramic bowl by Aiken potter and clay sculptor John Gordon features rich amber glazing with beautiful natural variations and decorative banding. Measuring 4" high by 8" wide, this functional art piece is perfect for serving, display, or as a centerpiece. Each piece is uniquely handmade right here in Aiken, South Carolina. A beautiful addition to any home!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $30
Add a touch of local craftsmanship to your home! This striking handcrafted ceramic vase by Aiken potter and clay sculptor John Gordon features a gorgeous green glaze with golden amber drips and unique dimensional details. Measuring 8.5" tall by 3.5" wide, this elegant bottle-style vase showcases beautiful textural elements and organic color variations. Each piece is uniquely handmade right here in Aiken, South Carolina. A stunning statement piece!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $30
Functional art meets rustic elegance! This stunning handcrafted ceramic piece by Aiken potter and clay sculptor John Gordon features dramatic layered glazing in rich amber and deep black tones with beautiful organic drips and texture. Measuring 8" tall by 5" wide, it's perfect as a vase or kitchen utensil holder. Each piece is uniquely handmade right here in Aiken, South Carolina. Versatile beauty for any space!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $60
A contemporary keepsake for your treasures! This beautiful handcrafted ceramic box with lid by Aiken potter and clay sculptor John Gordon showcases a playful polka dot design in navy blue and golden amber against a cream background. Measuring 6" tall by 3.5" wide, this square box features a perfectly fitted lid and modern geometric pattern. Each piece is uniquely handmade right here in Aiken, South Carolina. Perfect for jewelry, keepsakes, or decorative storage!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $300
Capture Aiken's architectural heritage! This beautifully framed limited edition print by renowned local artist Isabel Vandervelde depicts "The Old Post Office" in exquisite detail. Certificate of authenticity included—this is number 51 in an edition of only 300. Measuring 24" by 27", the artwork showcases the historic Aiken post office building with its distinctive architecture, complete with the Morgan square fountain. Professionally matted and framed in an elegant gold frame. A treasured piece of Aiken history!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $150
Capture the spirit of the American West! This striking framed photograph by Colorado artist Gail Brooks features a classic cowboy scene—a rider in blue shirt and cowboy hat overseeing cattle, showcasing authentic ranch life. Measuring 19" x 15", this piece is professionally matted in warm tones and framed in a handsome rustic wood frame with natural character marks. Signed by the artist. Perfect for Western decor enthusiasts or anyone who appreciates authentic cowboy culture and fine photography!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $135
Travel in signature style! This spacious Vera Bradley weekender bag features the stunning Marrakesh pattern with vibrant colors and intricate designs. Measuring 11"H x 18"W x 7"D with an 11" strap drop, it accommodates up to a 13" tablet. Thoughtfully designed with a main zip compartment, dedicated laptop section, front slip pocket, and back zip pocket with trolley sleeve. Interior includes three slip pockets and a zip pocket. Perfect for weekend getaways!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $50
Savor the flavors of Aiken! This delicious package includes two $25 gift certificates to two local favorites: Ferrando's Italian Pizzeria for authentic Italian cuisine and wood-fired pizza, and Island Taste Restaurant for Caribbean-inspired dishes and tropical flavors. Whether you're craving classic Italian comfort food or island spice, this dining collection lets you explore Aiken's diverse culinary scene. Perfect for date nights, family dinners, or treating yourself to local deliciousness!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $120
Forget the Christmas towels and fancy lotions! Give that favorite teacher something she can really use! This gift basket is loaded with all the things a teacher needs: 2 binders, gel pens, 2 packs of pencils, a desk organizer, tape, a memo cube, kid scissors, one large and one small Moleskine ruled notebooks, staple removers, 2 cute reindeer pens, and an Easy button! That's an Easy gift...and will be appreciated!
Starting bid
Fair Market Value: $50
Give one, keep one! This cheerful basket features two Southern Pickleball Academy insulated tumblers to keep drinks hot or cold and two 12-packs of LMNT electrolyte variety packs for optimal hydration. The perfect gift for athletes, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who values staying hydrated on-the-go. But which to keep? We'll leave the decision making to you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!