Reindeer Games Silent Auction 2025

Fair Market Value: $90

Adidas Women's Pickleball Shoes, size 8 (and cooling towel, just cuz).

Step up your game with these pristine, never-worn Adidas pickleball shoes! Still in their original box, these women's size 8 shoes are specifically designed for the court and ready to help you dominate your next match.

Featuring Adidas' signature Bounce cushioning technology for lightweight comfort and superior flexibility, these shoes will keep you moving freely through every serve, volley, and rally. The soft, stretchy textile upper adapts to your foot for all-day comfort, while the thoughtful construction includes recycled materials—so you can feel good about your footwear both on and off the court. Donated by Lisa Barrett-Johnson.