SOS Reindeer Games + Toy Drive

Please choose this ticket for those 18+ and older attending the event. This helps us plan food portions and adult-friendly activities.
Please choose this ticket for those ages 7 to17 who will be attending. Your RSVP helps us prepare enough food, games, and prizes for everyone!
Please choose this ticker for those ages 6 and under that are attending the event. This helps us plan age-appropriate games, crafts, and prizes.
Help us stock up on supplies like hot chocolate, cups, napkins for our guests. Include name recognition on our event signage and social media shout-out.
Supports prizes and materials for our holiday games and activities. Includes name/logo on signage, social media shout-out, and recognition during the event.
Covers major costs like food, decorations, and toy collection setup. Includes name/logo on all event materials, featured sponsor shout-out on all social media, and recognition at the event.
Help us create the full Reindeer Games and experience! Includes prominent logo placement, featured post highlighting your business or organization, and an on-stage thank-you recognition at the event.
