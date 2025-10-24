SOS Reindeer Games + Toy Drive

Comfort

TX 78013, USA

Dasher Pass (Ages 18+)
Free

Please choose this ticket for those 18+ and older attending the event. This helps us plan food portions and adult-friendly activities.

Rudolph Pass (Ages 7 - 17)
Free

Please choose this ticket for those ages 7 to17 who will be attending. Your RSVP helps us prepare enough food, games, and prizes for everyone!

Tiny Reindeer Pass (Ages 6 + Under)
Free

Please choose this ticker for those ages 6 and under that are attending the event. This helps us plan age-appropriate games, crafts, and prizes.

Elf Sponsor
$100

Help us stock up on supplies like hot chocolate, cups, napkins for our guests. Include name recognition on our event signage and social media shout-out.

Reindeer Sponsor
$250

Supports prizes and materials for our holiday games and activities. Includes name/logo on signage, social media shout-out, and recognition during the event.

Santa Sponsor
$500

Covers major costs like food, decorations, and toy collection setup. Includes name/logo on all event materials, featured sponsor shout-out on all social media, and recognition at the event.

North Pole Sponsor
$1,000

Help us create the full Reindeer Games and experience! Includes prominent logo placement, featured post highlighting your business or organization, and an on-stage thank-you recognition at the event.

Add a donation for Strength Over Solitude

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!