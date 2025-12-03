Boulder Ridge Bulldogs PTA

Boulder Ridge Bulldogs PTA

Reindeer Grams

Individual Reindeer Gram
$1

This purchase is for ONE Reindeer Gram.

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the To field.

Provide the Teacher and Grade for the Recipient (To:) field.

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Uribe
$26

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Roark
$26

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Varela
$22

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Tolmachoff
$24

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Polder
$26

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Rivera
$24

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Antillon (Star)
$24

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Winkler
$23

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Parks
$26

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Greenberg
$26

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Carlson
$20

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Miars
$24

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Abundis
$27

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Ortiz
$26

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Cooke
$28

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Esparza
$28

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Collins
$26

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Jones
$27

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - White
$31

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Hardwood
$32

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Olivares
$28

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Hyde
$30

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Spaulding
$30

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - McDowell
$31

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Johnson
$14

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Silva
$14

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

Classroom Reindeer Gram - Salgado
$12

This purchase will include your student, the teacher and aides (if applicable).

Provide Full Name or First and initial of Last Name in the From field.

