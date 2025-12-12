Relational Leadership Workshop with Jim Ferrell

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About this event
All our welcome to join for this event. Attending guests will receive a complimentary "You and We" book.
As an active members of Leadership Howard County, you receive this reduced rate. Attending guests will receive a complimentary "You and We" book.
As an active members of Association of Community Services Howard County, you receive this reduced rate. Attending guests will receive a complimentary "You and We" book.
As an active L500 (Option B or L500+ Leadership Howard County member, this event is part of your membership benefits. Attending guests will receive a complimentary "You and We" book.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!