Leadership Howard County

Hosted by

Leadership Howard County

About this event

Relational Leadership Workshop with Jim Ferrell

5885 Robert Oliver Pl

Columbia, MD 21045, USA

General Admission
$50

All our welcome to join for this event. Attending guests will receive a complimentary "You and We" book.

LHC Active Members
$30

As an active members of Leadership Howard County, you receive this reduced rate. Attending guests will receive a complimentary "You and We" book.

ACS Active Members
$20

As an active members of Association of Community Services Howard County, you receive this reduced rate. Attending guests will receive a complimentary "You and We" book.

L500 (Option B) and L500+ Member Rate
Free

As an active L500 (Option B or L500+ Leadership Howard County member, this event is part of your membership benefits. Attending guests will receive a complimentary "You and We" book.

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