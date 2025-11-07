Wecanlwd

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Wecanlwd

About this event

Relaunch of the WeCanLWD's PTA

110 Main St

Newport News, VA 23601, USA

Raffle Ticket
$25

WeCanLWD 501c is relaunching our People Teach All (PTA). This meeting is open to the public and gives the people an opportunity to share their stories and experiences while encouraging and educating others. how we can work together so that We Can Live with Disabilities. There will be a chance to win a gift with a purchase of a raffle ticket. Winners will be announced at the meeting.

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