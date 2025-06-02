Relax Sauna (10 X 10) BLUESTAR 2.0

Grants premium entry with access to exhibiting at Saturn V Rocket Hall on Oct 30th evening, in which we plan to have a red carpet fundraiser evening, includes Cocktail Hour on Thursday evening + Exhibiting for 2 days (Oct 31st till Sunset & Nov 1st after sunset).

Grants premium entry with access to exhibiting at Saturn V Rocket Hall on Oct 30th evening, in which we plan to have a red carpet fundraiser evening, includes Cocktail Hour on Thursday evening + Exhibiting for 2 days (Oct 31st till Sunset & Nov 1st after sunset).

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