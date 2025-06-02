Relax Sauna (10 X 10) BLUESTAR 2.0

All exhibits will close from Friday sunset till Saturday sunset during Sabbath!
All exhibits will close from Friday sunset till Saturday sunset during Sabbath!
Exhibit at VIP Evening, Oct 30th + Oct 31st & Nov 1st
$2,000
Grants premium entry with access to exhibiting at Saturn V Rocket Hall on Oct 30th evening, in which we plan to have a red carpet fundraiser evening, includes Cocktail Hour on Thursday evening + Exhibiting for 2 days (Oct 31st till Sunset & Nov 1st after sunset).
Grants premium entry with access to exhibiting at Saturn V Rocket Hall on Oct 30th evening, in which we plan to have a red carpet fundraiser evening, includes Cocktail Hour on Thursday evening + Exhibiting for 2 days (Oct 31st till Sunset & Nov 1st after sunset).
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!