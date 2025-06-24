Relay & Raise 2025

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About this event
$
Enjoy a wonderful Relay afternoon followed by a night gala with great food, multiple vendors, and a cash bar!
Ride along in a real track car with Club Motorsports members and CMI staff.
Ticket includes 2 General Admission tickets, plus premier logo/name placement on event marketing materials, and a shoutout during the gala.
Ticket includes 1 General Admission Ticket plus logo/name placement on event marketing materials, and a shoutout during the gala.
Ticket includes 1 General Admission Ticket plus logo/name placement on event marketing materials
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