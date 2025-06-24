Ossipee Concerned Citizens Inc

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Ossipee Concerned Citizens Inc

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Relay & Raise 2025

NH-25

Tamworth, NH 03886, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy a wonderful Relay afternoon followed by a night gala with great food, multiple vendors, and a cash bar!

Hot Laps for a Cause
$20

Ride along in a real track car with Club Motorsports members and CMI staff.

Gold Sponsor Ticket
$1,000

Ticket includes 2 General Admission tickets, plus premier logo/name placement on event marketing materials, and a shoutout during the gala.

Silver Sponsor Ticket
$500

Ticket includes 1 General Admission Ticket plus logo/name placement on event marketing materials, and a shoutout during the gala.

Bronze Sponsor Ticket
$250

Ticket includes 1 General Admission Ticket plus logo/name placement on event marketing materials

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!