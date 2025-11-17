Relay For Life of Lakes Area MN Fundraisers: Cornhole Tournament

Hosted by
Park Rapids, MN
$60 per team Regular Registration
House Rules - Double Elimination - Free Gift to First Ten Teams that Register - Prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd Place. Check-in/Registration 10:15 - 10:55 a.m. and Tournament starts at 11:15 a.m.
All participants must sign event waiver and register
•Includes One Cornhole Team Registration
• Business Name will be included as a sponsor on marketing materials including banner at the event, Facebook Posts, and Flyers
• Business Logo will be included as a sponsor on marketing materials including banner at the event, Facebook Posts, and Flyers
$20 per Butterfly Tribute. Release will happen at Relay For Life event and featured via Facebook Live for those unable to attend in person.
$
