American Cancer Society

Hosted by

American Cancer Society

About this event

Relay For Life of Lakes Area MN Fundraisers: Cornhole Tournament

Park Rapids Legion

Park Rapids, MN

Tossin' For A Cure Cornhole Tournament - Registration
$60
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

$60 per team Regular Registration


House Rules - Double Elimination - Free Gift to First Ten Teams that Register - Prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd Place. Check-in/Registration 10:15 - 10:55 a.m. and Tournament starts at 11:15 a.m.

All participants must sign event waiver and register

Tossin' For A Cure Event Sponsorship
$150

•Includes One Cornhole Team Registration

• Business Name will be included as a sponsor on marketing materials including banner at the event, Facebook Posts, and Flyers

Tossin' For A Cure Event Sponsorship
$250

•Includes One Cornhole Team Registration

• Business Logo will be included as a sponsor on marketing materials including banner at the event, Facebook Posts, and Flyers

Butterfly Tribute
$20

$20 per Butterfly Tribute. Release will happen at Relay For Life event and featured via Facebook Live for those unable to attend in person.

Add a donation for American Cancer Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!