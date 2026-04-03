Online Meditation Events Inc

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Online Meditation Events Inc

About this event

Release & Reset : A Mindset & Meditation Experience

Cafe Ambrosia New York 465 W 23rd St

New York, NY 10011, USA

Release & Reset - Admission
Pay what you can

Access to the full guided experience, including mindset insights, reflection, and meditation.


Your support helps Online Meditation Events, a nonprofit working to make meditation and mental wellness tools accessible to those who need it most.

Supporter
$25

Access to the full guided experience, including mindset insights, reflection, and meditation.


Your support helps Online Meditation Events, a nonprofit working to make meditation and mental wellness tools accessible to those who need it most.

Add a donation for Online Meditation Events Inc

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