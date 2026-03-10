Release Over 20's Turn the Tide Silent Auction

1/2 day charter with Capt. Josh Sutton of Pamlico Point Guide Service in Oriental, NC. Trip is for up to 3 people with no date restrictions.





Pamlico Point Guide Service provides fishing trips in the Neuse and Pamlico rivers and the surrounding areas. Our trips will be focused on using artificial lures to target all species of salt water fish. With a specialty for Trophy Speckled Trout year-round and Trophy Redfish in the late summer and fall.





Over the last decade, we have been focused on putting ourselves in the right place at the right time to catch a giant Speckled Trout. It has been a life-changing experience, and we're ready to share that experience with others.





We want to use this time to share the beauty of our coastal rivers and sound with people from all walks of life. We pride ourselves in teaching conservation, showing how precious our fishery is, and educating people on how to preserve it for generations to come.





Josh has been fishing his whole life; Inshore Fishing focused on Speckled Trout for almost 20 years. He has a strong mechanical engineering and machining foundation while boasting notable racing experience. Additionally, he takes pride in personally maintaining all of the fishing and boating equipment used here at Pamlico Point Guide Service.





Josh has also been featured on a many fishing podcast like The Speckled Truth, available on all major platforms this year. Furthermore, his captivating fishing pictures have garnered significant recognition, being widely shared by various brands and individuals across social media platforms.





Testimonial: "I have been fishing with Josh several times, and he put me and my buddy Ray on the best day of speckled trout fishing of our lives, as evidenced by these pics. Of course, this is not an everyday occurrence but Josh has the experience, knowledge and techniques to give you your best shot at a fish of a lifetime. Josh has become a close personal friend and has a casual, soft spoken and friendly style making your day a great one regardless of the catch. Josh cares deeply for conservation and has been a huge supporter of Release Over 20 and other conservation programs like Speckled Truth. We are truly grateful to Josh for this donation" - David Fladd





Value: $500