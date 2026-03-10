Release Over 20's Turn the Tide Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Size large on hand but can be exchanged for your proper size.
No storm stands a chance against the Stormbreaker Jacket. Its 3‑layer construction delivers 20K waterproofing and 5K breathability to keep you dry without overheating. An adjustable hood, double‑dry cuffs, and a hem cinch seal out wind and spray, while a D‑ring killswitch attachment adds peace of mind on deck. Storage is dialed with hand pockets, a chest pocket, and an interior drop‑in pocket—all with YKK® AquaGuard® zippers to keep essentials dry. Pair it with the Stormbreaker Bib for a full rain‑ready system built to ride out the worst weather.
Bibs - Size large on hand but can be exchanged for your proper size. No need to wait out the weather. The Stormbreaker Bib is built with a 3-layer construction that’s 20K waterproof and 5K breathable—keeping the elements out and comfort dialed in. Adjustable elastic shoulder straps with swivel buckles relieve tension, while multiple pockets—including a 300D plier pocket and top-entry thigh pocket—keep essentials close. YKK® AquaGuard® zippers at the sides make for easy on/off over boots. Pair with the Stormbreaker Jacket for a full camo rain system.
Value $600
Starting bid
The Expedition Fishing Backpack tackles the demands of serious fishing with uncompromising functionality. Designed with a generous 30-liter capacity, this pack carries all your essential gear while maintaining comfort through the longest days on the water. The fully padded back panel and adjustable straps distribute weight evenly—eliminating the strain of loaded storage.
Two-way access to the main compartment means no more digging through layers of gear to find what you need. Grab your tackle box from the top or access the entire compartment through the front panel—your choice, your convenience. Seven specialized pockets keep pliers, leaders, and small tackle organized and within reach when every second counts.
The dedicated laptop compartment protects your electronics, making this pack as practical for the planning phase as it is for the pursuit. From pre-dawn launches to sunset returns, this pack works as hard as you do.
Value - $150
Starting bid
Built for Boat Life. Designed for Travel.
From early mornings on the dock to overnight runs to remote waters, the Expedition Duffel is your go-to gear hauler. Whether you're heading out for a freshwater trip or navigating saltwater crossings, this duffel is built to thrive in marine environments and keep your gear dialed and dry.
Crafted from ultra-durable 840D ballistic nylon with a PU backing, the Expedition Duffel balances rugged performance with clean aesthetics. The top clamshell opening provides easy access to your essentials with an internal coated divider pocket system for organizing apparel and gear. A fully coated, isolated bottom compartment separates wet and dry gear — perfect for boots, rain gear, or post-session layers.
The exterior front pocket stashes keys, wallet, or a phone for quick grab-and-go access. Thoughtful carry options include multiple grab handles and tuck-away backpack straps for hands-free travel. When you want a cleaner look, stow the straps and use the included crossbody shoulder strap for sleek, secure carry.
Whether you're navigating docks, decks, or terminals, the Expedition Duffel adapts to wherever your fishing or travel lifestyle takes you.
Value - $180
Starting bid
Winner will be provided a contact at Epoch to Claim
More details: https://www.epochbatteries.com/products/24v-100ah-heated-bluetooth-lifepo4-battery
Value - $1200
Testimonial: I purchased this same battery two years ago for my 21 ft bay boat trolling motor. The build quality is industrial grade and the included mobile app is great. I can run my trolling motor on a full moon tide in Charleston for 8 hours and still have 60% battery remaining. LiFePo4 batteries are considered very safe and not likely to have thermal runaway like earlier lithium batteries. Speaking for myself, I'm never going back to lead acid trolling motor batteries, and Epoch is a great choice. They also have very good customer service. - Dave Fladd
Starting bid
Current size on hand is large but can exchange for needed size.
Engineered for the most demanding professional anglers, the Pro Series Rain Jacket is built to perform in the harshest weather conditions. Made from premium Toray 3L stretch nylon, it combines durability and flexibility to keep you fishing comfortably in relentless wind and rain. With an impressive 30K waterproof/15K breathable rating and a C0 DWR finish, it provides top-tier weather protection, while abrasion-resistant panels at high-wear areas ensure long-lasting performance. Fully seam-sealed and featuring a 3-point adjustable hood, a two-way weatherproof front zipper, and adjustable cuffs with internal dry cuffs, the jacket is designed to keep you dry no matter the conditions. It also boasts ample storage with two chest and two hand pockets, an interior zip pocket, and a mesh drop pocket. For added versatility, an interior removable elastic strap system lets you wear the jacket over your shoulders when not in use. Practical details like a kill switch D-ring and reflective accents on the sleeve and upper back enhance safety, making this jacket the ultimate choice for anglers who need reliable gear to face any storm Mother Nature throws at you.
Bibs - Current size on hand is large but can exchange for needed size. Designed to pair seamlessly with the Pro Series Rain Jacket, the Pro Series Bib is built for professional anglers who demand exceptional performance in the toughest conditions. Constructed from premium Toray 3L stretch nylon with abrasion-resistant panels in high-wear areas, this bib is as durable as it is flexible.
With a 30K waterproof/15K breathable rating and a C0 DWR finish, it offers unparalleled protection against wind and rain, keeping you dry and comfortable during extended time on the water. Fully seam-sealed for maximum weather resistance, the bib features a two-way weatherproof front zipper for easy access, along with two chest pockets and cargo-style “water shield” thigh pockets for secure storage. Handwarmer pockets at the bib’s top provide added comfort, while an interior waist adjustment ensures a personalized fit. Practical details include adjustable suspenders with swivel buckles, extended weatherproof zippers at the bottom for easy on and off with boots, and an adjustable bottom opening for versatility. Safety and functionality are further enhanced with two kill switch D-rings, a plier pocket, and reflective accents on the left leg and upper back for increased visibility.
The Pro Series Bib delivers superior performance, comfort, and reliability, making it an essential piece of gear for the most dedicated anglers.
Value - $1,000
Starting bid
Flats Satchel Wade Fishing Chest Rig
The Feral Concepts Flats Satchel is the latest creation for the serious wade fishing angler who demands American Made Quality with smart and efficient features. Our customers wanted a simple, minimalist rig that holds what you need with attachment points for nets, boga grips, pliers and nippers. This rig is comfortable and stays out of the way when fighting fish yet keeps your baits high and dry. Fill your box, strap it on your chest and go fishing! If properly maintained this rig will last for many seasons. Wash after wear and let hang dry.
1000 Denier Cordura fabric resists mildew and rot.
Comfortable harness for hours of wear on the water.
Molle webbing on satchel and harness allow multiple attachment points for tools, pouches, pliers and whatever else you need for the mission.
D-Rings on bottom of satchel for Stringers, BOGA Grips and Nets
Interior pocket for additional storage for soft baits and items you want dry.
Cell Phone/Utility Pocket on back of satchel.
Holds a 7x11 plastic tackle tray, included.
Can also be worn as a sling with the Feral Wade Strap sold separately
Value - $90
Starting bid
We’re excited to announce the popular Prime Gancho fishing shirt designs are now displayed as artwork for your space!
Each print is framed in a one-of-a-kind, spray-painted by brand founder David Teran. Every splash of color and layered textures are unpredictable as the beauty of fishing itself. No two frames are alike, making every piece in the series entirely unique.
By merging traditional with street art aesthetics as a visual coastal story, this series invites collectors into a world where culture, sport, and art collide.
This contemporary series stands as a tribute to heritage with a fresh artistic perspective, offering collectors distinctive works that bridge nostalgia with modern creativity.
Title: El rojo
Series: Contemporary Lotería limited prints
Medium: Mixed media with hand-painted custom frame
Style: Contemporary folk / coastal pop art / graffiti
Dimensions: 11” x 17” (print) 13” x 19” (overall)
About the artist: "Residing in Humble, TX, David is a personal friend, great angler, charter captain, photographer, and insanely creative talent who's designs have deep personal meaning. He is truly one of my favorite people and we are so grateful for this donation to our event" - David Fladd
Starting bid
We’re excited to announce the popular Prime Gancho fishing shirt designs are now displayed as artwork for your space!
Each print is framed in a one-of-a-kind, spray-painted by brand founder David Teran. Every splash of color and layered textures are unpredictable as the beauty of fishing itself. No two frames are alike, making every piece in the series entirely unique.
By merging traditional with street art aesthetics as a visual coastal story, this series invites collectors into a world where culture, sport, and art collide.
This contemporary series stands as a tribute to heritage with a fresh artistic perspective, offering collectors distinctive works that bridge nostalgia with modern creativity.
Title: La Trucha
Series: Contemporary Lotería limited prints
Medium: Mixed media with hand-painted custom frame
Style: Contemporary folk / coastal pop art / graffiti
Dimensions: 11” x 17” (print) 13” x 19” (overall)
About the artist: "Residing in Humble, TX, David is a personal friend, great angler, charter captain, photographer, and insanely creative talent who's designs have deep personal meaning. He is truly one of my favorite people and we are so grateful for this donation to our event" - David Fladd
Starting bid
We’re excited to announce the popular Prime Gancho fishing shirt designs are now displayed as artwork for your space!
Each print is framed in a one-of-a-kind, spray-painted by brand founder David Teran. Every splash of color and layered textures are unpredictable as the beauty of fishing itself. No two frames are alike, making every piece in the series entirely unique.
By merging traditional with street art aesthetics as a visual coastal story, this series invites collectors into a world where culture, sport, and art collide.
This contemporary series stands as a tribute to heritage with a fresh artistic perspective, offering collectors distinctive works that bridge nostalgia with modern creativity.
Title: El Lenguado
Series: Contemporary Lotería limited prints
Medium: Mixed media with hand-painted custom frame
Style: Contemporary folk / coastal pop art / graffiti
Dimensions: 11” x 17” (print) 13” x 19” (overall)
About the artist: "Residing in Humble, TX, David is a personal friend, great angler, charter captain, photographer, and insanely creative talent who's designs have deep personal meaning. He is truly one of my favorite people and we are so grateful for this donation to our event" - David Fladd
Starting bid
Inspired by the big freeze on the Texas coast, winter 2021. Trucha Libre features a masked wrestler proudly presenting his catch, a slob trout like a championship belt. The piece blends Mexican wrestling with fishing culture, creating a bold and unique visual.
The artwork is presented in a custom spray-painted frame finished with layered turquoise, and yellow color blends and textures that emit the energy of the subject. Decorative gold leaf visible in shimmering light as a vibrant backdrop gives the wrestler a larger-than-life presence.
Perfect for fishing fanatics, wrestling fans, or collectors who appreciate playful contemporary art with personality. This one-of-a-kind piece is a conversation starter that brings humor, color, and a bit of trout snob swagger to any space.
Title: Trucha Libre
Limited Series: 4 of 10
Medium: Mixed media with hand-painted custom frame
Style: Contemporary folk / coastal pop art / graffiti
Dimensions: 11” x 17” (print) 13” x 19” (overall)
About the artist: "Residing in Humble, TX, David is a personal friend, great angler, charter captain, photographer, and insanely creative talent who's designs have deep personal meaning. He is truly one of my favorite people and we are so grateful for this donation to our event" - David Fladd
Starting bid
Spend a day targeting a "Margarita Slam" with Release Over 20 Founder David Fladd.
Trip is for the winning bidder and a guest. Trip must be scheduled on a mutually agreeable date between October 15 and December 15, 2026. Winning bidder must be able to get to Charleston, SC on the date of the trip. Trip will last approximately 6 hours.
All tackle, food, drink and lures will be provided.
What is a Margarita Slam?
This is a brackish water slam consisting of the following species: Red Drum, Spotted Seatrout, Southern Flounder, Largemouth Bass and Striper. We will target this slam in the Cooper river near Charleston, SC using artificial lures by Eye Strike Fishing and Z-Man Fishing Products.
Dave will use his over 20 years of experience fishing these waters to instruct on the proper technique, selection and presentation of artificial lures, and how to strategize our day to best target each species.
Of course, we will use best practices for handling and releasing these fish to ensure that they can be caught again.
Trip value: $650
Starting bid
Value: $430
Starting bid
Artificial Summer Fishing with Capt. Kerry Browning of Charleston Inshore Fishing in Awendaw, SC. Trip is for the winning bidder and a guest and must be scheduled during a weekday. Capt. Kerry fishes on a Robalo 226 Cayman with a female friendly toilet available. All spinning rods/artificial baits included. Targeted species guarantee.
Testimonial: "Kerry reached out to me shortly after founding Release Over 20 and offered to help by hosting an oyster roast on his property. I quickly asked him if he would be willing to serve as the first member of our Board of Directors, which he accepted. This event is maybe a "full circle" moment for us! Kerry is an excellent angler and knows the Cape Romain area like the back of his hand. This is sure to be a memorable trip" - David Fladd
Check out Capt. Kerry's YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@charlestoninshorefishing1932
$600 value
Starting bid
1/2 day charter with Capt. Josh Sutton of Pamlico Point Guide Service in Oriental, NC. Trip is for up to 3 people with no date restrictions.
Pamlico Point Guide Service provides fishing trips in the Neuse and Pamlico rivers and the surrounding areas. Our trips will be focused on using artificial lures to target all species of salt water fish. With a specialty for Trophy Speckled Trout year-round and Trophy Redfish in the late summer and fall.
Over the last decade, we have been focused on putting ourselves in the right place at the right time to catch a giant Speckled Trout. It has been a life-changing experience, and we're ready to share that experience with others.
We want to use this time to share the beauty of our coastal rivers and sound with people from all walks of life. We pride ourselves in teaching conservation, showing how precious our fishery is, and educating people on how to preserve it for generations to come.
Josh has been fishing his whole life; Inshore Fishing focused on Speckled Trout for almost 20 years. He has a strong mechanical engineering and machining foundation while boasting notable racing experience. Additionally, he takes pride in personally maintaining all of the fishing and boating equipment used here at Pamlico Point Guide Service.
Josh has also been featured on a many fishing podcast like The Speckled Truth, available on all major platforms this year. Furthermore, his captivating fishing pictures have garnered significant recognition, being widely shared by various brands and individuals across social media platforms.
Testimonial: "I have been fishing with Josh several times, and he put me and my buddy Ray on the best day of speckled trout fishing of our lives, as evidenced by these pics. Of course, this is not an everyday occurrence but Josh has the experience, knowledge and techniques to give you your best shot at a fish of a lifetime. Josh has become a close personal friend and has a casual, soft spoken and friendly style making your day a great one regardless of the catch. Josh cares deeply for conservation and has been a huge supporter of Release Over 20 and other conservation programs like Speckled Truth. We are truly grateful to Josh for this donation" - David Fladd
Value: $500
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!