Relentless Resilience Workshop Series - includes ENGAGE Access Pass

Each workshop in the series requires a separate ticket, and each ticket comes with unlimited access to all ENGAGE workshops for one month.





Resilience Workshop Series will be offered monthly on the 4th Friday unless otherwise indicated.





Resilience Workshop Series:

Relentless Resilience

Life can be both beautiful and bitter. In this opening workshop, participants will explore what resilience really means in the face of adversity, trauma, setbacks, and uncertainty. This foundational session introduces the core pillars of resilience, helping individuals understand that strength is not about avoiding hardship, but learning how to adapt, recover, and continue moving forward.





Spiritual Resilience: Anchored in Purpose

Spiritual resilience centers on meaning, values, self-worth, and the ability to stay grounded in purpose during adversity. This workshop helps participants reconnect with what gives their life meaning, strengthens optimism, and reinforces the beliefs and values that sustain them through difficult times. Whether through faith, personal values, or purpose, this session helps participants access deeper inner strength.





Physical Resilience: Strengthening the Body for the Journey

Physical resilience is the ability to care for the body in ways that increase strength, stamina, and confidence during difficult seasons. This workshop helps participants understand the connection between sleep, nutrition, movement, breath, and stress recovery. They will learn how caring for the body strengthens both mental clarity and emotional steadiness, making it easier to navigate life’s challenges.





Emotional Resilience: Learning the Right Emotion at the Right Time

Emotional resilience is the ability to recognize when emotions are helping or hindering progress. This workshop teaches participants how to identify activators, understand the purpose of emotions like fear, anger, sadness, and hope, and develop practical strategies for regulation. The goal is not to avoid emotions, but to use them wisely to respond with awareness instead of reacting impulsively.





Social Resilience: Building Connections That Help You Heal

Healthy relationships are one of the strongest protective factors in resilience. This workshop focuses on trust, communication, boundaries, and support systems that help people face adversity without isolation. Participants will explore how to strengthen meaningful connections, improve communication, and intentionally build circles of support that foster healing and growth.





Family Resilience: Strengthening the Home Through Challenge

Families often carry the weight of stress, transitions, grief, and unresolved pain. This workshop focuses on building healthier communication, problem-solving, and emotional support within the family system. Participants will learn practical ways to strengthen trust, navigate conflict, and create healthier patterns that improve stability and enrich family relationships.





Tickets are non-refundable. Ticket price is a donation to the Hesed Place ENGAGE Community Program. Every ticket directly supports the mission of Hesed Place, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing trauma-informed resources, community, and a path toward healing for adults navigating life’s challenges.