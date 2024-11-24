Relief,, Inc Silent Auction

Donated by: Ronnie Lott Collect this LA Raiders Jersey signed by Ronnie Lott ! Ronnie Lott is an anerican former professional football player who was a cornerback, free safety, and strong safety in the NFL for 14 seasons during the 1980s and 1990s. Lot played college football for the University of Southern California, and was honored as a consensus All-American. A first-round pic in the 1981 NFL Draft, he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs. Value at $1250.00 Starting Bid $650.00 Additional Lot Detail * Size: Large. * Lot # * This price was used by the donor. Rules & Regulations * Donation * Cannot be return or exchanged *Additional charges may apply based upon the location of the winner. About The Charity Relief, Inc. Modesto 100% of Net Proceeds will go to Relief, Inc. a Registered 501(C) (3) Public Charity.

Donated by: Ronnie Lott Collect this LA Raiders Jersey signed by Ronnie Lott ! Ronnie Lott is an anerican former professional football player who was a cornerback, free safety, and strong safety in the NFL for 14 seasons during the 1980s and 1990s. Lot played college football for the University of Southern California, and was honored as a consensus All-American. A first-round pic in the 1981 NFL Draft, he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs. Value at $1250.00 Starting Bid $650.00 Additional Lot Detail * Size: Large. * Lot # * This price was used by the donor. Rules & Regulations * Donation * Cannot be return or exchanged *Additional charges may apply based upon the location of the winner. About The Charity Relief, Inc. Modesto 100% of Net Proceeds will go to Relief, Inc. a Registered 501(C) (3) Public Charity.

More details...