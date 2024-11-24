RELIEF, INC. (REMEMBER EVERY LIBERIAN INFLUENCES ENDURING FREEDOM)
Relief,, Inc Silent Auction
Home Grown Sago Palm
$350
Starting bid
Size 3.5 round X 2ft 8.5 inches tall. This home-grown Sago Palm needs a new home. It looks great in that special spot in your yard. Planter NOT included. Value at $500.00. Starting Bid $250.00
Home Grown Sago Palm
$250
Starting bid
Size 3.5 ft Round by 2ft 1.5 In Tall. This home-grown Sago Palm needs a new home. It looks great in that special spot in your yard. Planter NOT included. Value at $500.00 Starting Bid $250.00
Soft Velvet Braids Crochet Scarf Cowl
$50
Starting bid
Designed by Dorenda Esparza and donated to raise fund to support Relief, Inc.'s Programs and servicesDesigned by and donated to raise fund for Relief, Inc. This Soft Velvet Braids Crochet Scarf Cowl Value at $80.00, Starting bid $50.00
Luxurious Chenille Braids Crochet Scarf Cowl
$50
Starting bid
Designed by Dorenda Esparza and donated to raise fund to support Relief, Inc.'s Programs and services. Luxurious Chenille Braids Crochet Scarf Cowl Value at 80.00 starting bid $50.00
Ronnie Lott LA Raiders Signed Jersey
$650
Starting bid
Donated by: Ronnie Lott
Collect this LA Raiders Jersey signed by Ronnie Lott !
Ronnie Lott is an anerican former professional football player who was a cornerback, free safety, and strong safety in the NFL for 14 seasons during the 1980s and 1990s. Lot played college football for the University of Southern California, and was honored as a consensus All-American. A first-round pic in the 1981 NFL Draft, he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Raiders, New York Jets, and Kansas City Chiefs.
Value at $1250.00
Starting Bid $650.00
Additional Lot Detail
* Size: Large.
* Lot #
* This price was used by the donor.
Rules & Regulations
* Donation
* Cannot be return or exchanged
*Additional charges may apply based upon the location of the winner.
About The Charity
Relief, Inc. Modesto
100% of Net Proceeds will go to Relief, Inc. a Registered 501(C) (3) Public Charity.
Marcus Allen LA Raiders Signed Jersey
$550
Starting bid
Donated by: John Guewell
Signed by:
An Autographed Marcus Allen LA Raiders NFL Signed Jersey.
Value at $1100.00
Tequila 13
$50
Starting bid
Tequila 13 is Donated by Nuestro Legado Spirits & Beverage Distribution, Tequila 13 is made the old fashion way. No artificial additives or sugars. This Tequila has no artificial ingrediates and is cooked in stone ovens. Crafed in the rich history and the old ways of tequila, the processes to create this Tequila are meticulously followed to maintain its superior quailty.Value at $100.00 the starting bid is $50.00
Husband & Wife Masks
$200
Starting bid
Husband & Wife Masks Hand-Made Sculptures in Liberia, West/Africa. Value at $400.
Unity Table Set
$75
Starting bid
Unity Table Set Hand Made Sculptures by Excombatant in Liberia Value at $149.99
Alligator With Fish Hand Sculpture
$299
Starting bid
Alligator With Fish Hand Sculpture by Excombatant in Liberia, Value at $299.00
Family Sock Bouquet-Orphan Thrifty
$110
Starting bid
The Orphans Art Program enables orphans to utilize their artwork as a means of self-improvement. By transferring the orphans' art onto sellable products such as socks, scarves, and T-shirts, these orphans gain the opportunity to build their self-esteem and break their cycle of poverty. Value at $220.00
Hippopotamus Hand Made Sculpture
$25
Starting bid
Hippopotamus Hand-Made Sculpture by
