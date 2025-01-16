OLD About the RemakerSpace

Pre-pay for the whole year and bring 2 friends with you any time you come in. With a different project to work on every week, RemakerSpace is open 4 days per week, and we always provide any tools & materials you'll need for Remaking.
Visit in-person to get your SUPER COOL handmade member card 😎
One-Month Pass
$10
No expiration
Get a taste of Remakery! For $10 you get ONE MONTH access to the projects, tools, resources & people at our space any time we're open Wednesday thru Sunday.
Just like an Annual Pass holder, you get a cool card in person tool! 🤩
Sorry, month pass holders can't bring guests in for free.
