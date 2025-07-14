Remember For Me

Offered by

Remember For Me

About this shop

Remember For Me Hunt County Banquet Partnerships

Legacy Partner $2,500
$2,500

8 Tickets to Event (1 table) + Event Signage

Event Program Recognition + Social Media Recognition Table Recognition

Everlasting Partner $1,000
$1,000

6 Tickets to Event + Event Program Recognition

Social Media Recognition Table Recognition

Cherished Partner $500
$500

4 Tickets to Event + Event Program Recognition

Social Media Recognition + Table Recognition

Remembrance Table Partner $250
$250

4 Tickets to Event + Table Recognition

Sponsor a Caregiver $50
$50

This special donation ensures a ticket for a caregiver.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!