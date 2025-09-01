Remember The Alamo! Stand with us at the Alamo City Chapter Gala

10% SAVINGS FOR EARLY PURCHASE. VIP seating - table for 10; prestige recognition on all event media, sponsor banner and acknowledgement at the event, company logo & company website link on the Alamo City Chapter website, premium firearm, 10 bottles of wine, gifts, waiter service and more.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO PAY WITH A CREDIT CARD, PLEASE EMAIL [email protected], call or text 210-393-0045.