Remembering the Musical Legacy of Zeki Müren Concert -Irvine

Become a patron of the arts and help support our chorus as an individual sponsor. 🌟 Recognition in the concert program 🌟 VIP seating for two 🌟 A special thank-you gift from the chorus 🌟 Sharing and promoting sponsor individuals on our social media accounts.

Become a patron of the arts and help support our chorus as an individual sponsor. 🌟 Recognition in the concert program 🌟 VIP seating for two 🌟 A special thank-you gift from the chorus 🌟 Sharing and promoting sponsor individuals on our social media accounts.

More details...