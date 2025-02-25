ATASC-SD

Remembering the Musical Legacy of Zeki Müren Concert -Irvine

W Peltason Dr

Irvine, CA, USA

General admission (Adult)
$25
ATASC-San Diego Turkish Music Chorus, Remembering the Musical Legacy of Zeki Müren Concert, 4/12/25, 6:30 pm, UCI Winifred Smith Hall No Assigned Seats/Early Arrival Recommended Onsite Parking $10
Member of ATASC
$20
Senior/Disabled/Military/Member of SDTMC
$15
Student
$10
Personal Sponsorship
$250
Become a patron of the arts and help support our chorus as an individual sponsor. 🌟 Recognition in the concert program 🌟 VIP seating for two 🌟 A special thank-you gift from the chorus 🌟 Sharing and promoting sponsor individuals on our social media accounts.
Business Sponsorship
$500
Gain valuable brand visibility while celebrating Turkish music and supporting our chorus. ✅ Company logo featured on event promotions & concert program ✅ Product sample & flyer distribution ✅ Corporate banners displayed at the venue ✅VIP seating for four ✅ Sharing and promoting sponsor businesses and organizations on our social media accounts.

