Remembering the Musical Legacy of Zeki Müren Concert -Irvine

ATASC-San Diego Turkish Music Chorus, Remembering the Musical Legacy of Zeki Müren Concert, 4/12/25, 6:30 pm, UCI Winifred Smith Hall
No Assigned Seats/Early Arrival Recommended
Onsite Parking $10
Member of ATASC
$20
Senior/Disabled/Military/Member of SDTMC
$15
Student
$10
Personal Sponsorship
$250
Become a patron of the arts and help support our chorus as an individual sponsor.
🌟 Recognition in the concert program
🌟 VIP seating for two
🌟 A special thank-you gift from the chorus
🌟 Sharing and promoting sponsor individuals on our social media accounts.
Business Sponsorship
$500
Gain valuable brand visibility while celebrating Turkish music and supporting our chorus.
✅ Company logo featured on event promotions & concert program
✅ Product sample & flyer distribution
✅ Corporate banners displayed at the venue
✅VIP seating for four
✅ Sharing and promoting sponsor businesses and organizations on our social media accounts.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!