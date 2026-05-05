Remnant Community Church's Shop

Remnant Community Church

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20th Anniversary T-Shirt Style 1 item
20th Anniversary T-Shirt Style 1
$30

Limited edition – available only during our 20th Anniversary celebration!

Celebrate 20 years of impact in style! Our anniversary T-shirt is bold, vibrant, and full of life—just like our church family. Whether you’re attending the celebration or repping throughout the year, this shirt lets you show your pride, your faith, and your connection to a community that continues to grow strong through God’s Word.

20th Anniversary T-Shirt Style 2 item
20th Anniversary T-Shirt Style 2
$30

Limited edition – available only during our 20th Anniversary celebration!

Celebrate 20 years of impact in style! Our anniversary T-shirt is bold, vibrant, and full of life—just like our church family. Whether you’re attending the celebration or repping throughout the year, this shirt lets you show your pride, your faith, and your connection to a community that continues to grow strong through God’s Word.

20th Anniversary Hoodie Style 1 item
20th Anniversary Hoodie Style 1
$60

Limited edition – available only during our 20th Anniversary celebration!

Celebrate 20 years of impact in style! Our anniversary Hoodie is bold, vibrant, and full of life—just like our church family. Whether you’re attending the celebration or repping throughout the year, this shirt lets you show your pride, your faith, and your connection to a community that continues to grow strong through God’s Word.

20th Anniversary Hoodie Style 2 item
20th Anniversary Hoodie Style 2
$60

Limited edition – available only during our 20th Anniversary celebration!

Celebrate 20 years of impact in style! Our anniversary Hoodie is bold, vibrant, and full of life—just like our church family. Whether you’re attending the celebration or repping throughout the year, this shirt lets you show your pride, your faith, and your connection to a community that continues to grow strong through God’s Word.

Shipping-Flat Rate
$8

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