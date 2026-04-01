This purchase allows up to 5 total family members. If you need to add additional family members, you will need to purchase the program again.





Remnant Warrior Academy is a discipleship training program that helps equip the next generation to become powerful, bold, fearless Warriors of God who walk in Kingdom Authority and KICK THE DEVIL IN THE FACE!





We do this by mentoring, encouraging, and teaching them over the course of 53 weeks, who the God of the Bible is, who they are because of who God is, and how to defeat their enemy in every battle they face! We call it kicking the devil in the face! Jesus said we overwhelmingly conquer and that the gates of Hell would not prevail against us. It's time our youth not only believe that to be true but begin to walk in boldness and strength, defeating their enemy at every turn!