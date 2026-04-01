Remnant Warriors

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Remnant Warriors

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Remnant Warrior Academy

Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 1 - Foundations (Digital) item
Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 1 - Foundations (Digital)
$122

This purchase allows up to 5 total family members. If you need to add additional family members, you will need to purchase the program again.


Remnant Warrior Academy is a discipleship training program that helps equip the next generation to become powerful, bold, fearless Warriors of God who walk in Kingdom Authority and KICK THE DEVIL IN THE FACE!


We do this by mentoring, encouraging, and teaching them over the course of 53 weeks, who the God of the Bible is, who they are because of who God is, and how to defeat their enemy in every battle they face! We call it kicking the devil in the face! Jesus said we overwhelmingly conquer and that the gates of Hell would not prevail against us. It's time our youth not only believe that to be true but begin to walk in boldness and strength, defeating their enemy at every turn!

Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 1 - Foundations (Hard Copy) item
Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 1 - Foundations (Hard Copy)
$182

This purchase comes with one hard copy book included. If you need to add additional family members, you will need to purchase additional hard copies.


Remnant Warrior Academy is a discipleship training program that helps equip the next generation to become powerful, bold, fearless Warriors of God who walk in Kingdom Authority and KICK THE DEVIL IN THE FACE!


We do this by mentoring, encouraging, and teaching them over the course of 53 weeks, who the God of the Bible is, who they are because of who God is, and how to defeat their enemy in every battle they face! We call it kicking the devil in the face! Jesus said we overwhelmingly conquer and that the gates of Hell would not prevail against us. It's time our youth not only believe that to be true but begin to walk in boldness and strength, defeating their enemy at every turn!

Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 2 - FEARLESS (Digital) item
Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 2 - FEARLESS (Digital)
$122

This purchase allows up to 5 total family members. If you need to add additional family members, you will need to purchase the program again.


Remnant Warrior Academy is a discipleship training program that helps equip the next generation to become powerful, bold, fearless Warriors of God who walk in Kingdom Authority and KICK THE DEVIL IN THE FACE!


We do this by mentoring, encouraging, and teaching them over the course of 53 weeks, who the God of the Bible is, who they are because of who God is, and how to defeat their enemy in every battle they face! We call it kicking the devil in the face! Jesus said we overwhelmingly conquer and that the gates of Hell would not prevail against us. It's time our youth not only believe that to be true but begin to walk in boldness and strength, defeating their enemy at every turn!

Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 2 - FEARLESS (Hard Copy) item
Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 2 - FEARLESS (Hard Copy)
$182

This purchase comes with one hard copy book included. If you need to add additional family members, you will need to purchase additional hard copies.


Remnant Warrior Academy is a discipleship training program that helps equip the next generation to become powerful, bold, fearless Warriors of God who walk in Kingdom Authority and KICK THE DEVIL IN THE FACE!


We do this by mentoring, encouraging, and teaching them over the course of 53 weeks, who the God of the Bible is, who they are because of who God is, and how to defeat their enemy in every battle they face! We call it kicking the devil in the face! Jesus said we overwhelmingly conquer and that the gates of Hell would not prevail against us. It's time our youth not only believe that to be true but begin to walk in boldness and strength, defeating their enemy at every turn!

Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 3 - Unstoppable (Digital) item
Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 3 - Unstoppable (Digital)
$122

This purchase allows up to 5 total family members. If you need to add additional family members, you will need to purchase the program again.


Remnant Warrior Academy is a discipleship training program that helps equip the next generation to become powerful, bold, fearless Warriors of God who walk in Kingdom Authority and KICK THE DEVIL IN THE FACE!


We do this by mentoring, encouraging, and teaching them over the course of 53 weeks, who the God of the Bible is, who they are because of who God is, and how to defeat their enemy in every battle they face! We call it kicking the devil in the face! Jesus said we overwhelmingly conquer and that the gates of Hell would not prevail against us. It's time our youth not only believe that to be true but begin to walk in boldness and strength, defeating their enemy at every turn!

Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 3 - Unstoppable (Hard Copy) item
Remnant Warrior Academy: Phase 3 - Unstoppable (Hard Copy)
$182

This purchase comes with one hard copy book included. If you need to add additional family members, you will need to purchase additional hard copies.


Remnant Warrior Academy is a discipleship training program that helps equip the next generation to become powerful, bold, fearless Warriors of God who walk in Kingdom Authority and KICK THE DEVIL IN THE FACE!


We do this by mentoring, encouraging, and teaching them over the course of 53 weeks, who the God of the Bible is, who they are because of who God is, and how to defeat their enemy in every battle they face! We call it kicking the devil in the face! Jesus said we overwhelmingly conquer and that the gates of Hell would not prevail against us. It's time our youth not only believe that to be true but begin to walk in boldness and strength, defeating their enemy at every turn!

Remnant Warrior Academy: All 3 Phases (Digital) item
Remnant Warrior Academy: All 3 Phases (Digital)
$333

This purchase allows up to 5 total family members. If you need to add additional family members, you will need to purchase the program again.


Remnant Warrior Academy is a discipleship training program that helps equip the next generation to become powerful, bold, fearless Warriors of God who walk in Kingdom Authority and KICK THE DEVIL IN THE FACE!


We do this by mentoring, encouraging, and teaching them over the course of 53 weeks, who the God of the Bible is, who they are because of who God is, and how to defeat their enemy in every battle they face! We call it kicking the devil in the face! Jesus said we overwhelmingly conquer and that the gates of Hell would not prevail against us. It's time our youth not only believe that to be true but begin to walk in boldness and strength, defeating their enemy at every turn!

Remnant Warrior Academy: All 3 Phases (Hard Copy) item
Remnant Warrior Academy: All 3 Phases (Hard Copy)
$393

This purchase comes with one hard copy book included. If you need to add additional family members, you will need to purchase additional hard copies.


Remnant Warrior Academy is a discipleship training program that helps equip the next generation to become powerful, bold, fearless Warriors of God who walk in Kingdom Authority and KICK THE DEVIL IN THE FACE!


We do this by mentoring, encouraging, and teaching them over the course of 53 weeks, who the God of the Bible is, who they are because of who God is, and how to defeat their enemy in every battle they face! We call it kicking the devil in the face! Jesus said we overwhelmingly conquer and that the gates of Hell would not prevail against us. It's time our youth not only believe that to be true but begin to walk in boldness and strength, defeating their enemy at every turn!

Additional Hard Copy Book - Phase 1: Foundations item
Additional Hard Copy Book - Phase 1: Foundations
$50

Additional Remnant Warrior Academy Hard Copy Book (This option can only be purchased in addition to an RWA Program. If purchased without an RWA subscription, your order will be cancelled.

Additional Hard Copy Book - Phase 2: FEARLESS item
Additional Hard Copy Book - Phase 2: FEARLESS
$50

Additional Remnant Warrior Academy Hard Copy Book (This option can only be purchased in addition to an RWA Program. If purchased without an RWA subscription, your order will be cancelled.

Additional Hard Copy Book - Phase 3: Unstoppable item
Additional Hard Copy Book - Phase 3: Unstoppable
$50

Additional Remnant Warrior Academy Hard Copy Book (This option can only be purchased in addition to an RWA Program. If purchased without an RWA subscription, your order will be cancelled.

Additional Hard Copy Book - All 3 Phases item
Additional Hard Copy Book - All 3 Phases
$99

Additional Remnant Warrior Academy Hard Copy Book (This option can only be purchased in addition to an RWA Program. If purchased without an RWA subscription, your order will be cancelled.

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