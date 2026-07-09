A green t-shirt displays a stylized graphic of a park bench with trees and buildings in the background, under the text "RENAISSANCE".
The Association of Renaissance Pointe, Inc.

Hosted by

The Association of Renaissance Pointe, Inc.

About this event

Ren Pointe T-Shirt

Small T-Shirt
$10
Members only

Soft Style Cotton Blend


Active association members (who have paid $10 annual dues for 2026/2027) will receive a $6 discount on each shirt (limit 2 per household, while supplies last).

Medium T-Shirt
$10
Members only

Soft Style Cotton Blend


Active association members (who have paid $10 annual dues for 2026/2027) will receive a $6 discount on each shirt (limit 2 per household, while supplies last).

Large T-Shirt
$10
Members only

Soft Style Cotton Blend


Active association members (who have paid $10 annual dues for 2026/2027) will receive a $6 discount on each shirt (limit 2 per household, while supplies last).

XL T-Shirt
$10
Members only

Soft Style Cotton Blend


Active association members (who have paid $10 annual dues for 2026/2027) will receive a $6 discount on each shirt (limit 2 per household, while supplies last).

2XL T-Shirt
$12
Members only

Soft Style Cotton Blend


Active association members (who have paid $10 annual dues for 2026/2027) will receive a $6 discount on each shirt (limit 2 per household, while supplies last).

3XL T-Shirt
$12
Members only

Soft Style Cotton Blend


Active association members (who have paid $10 annual dues for 2026/2027) will receive a $6 discount on each shirt (limit 2 per household, while supplies last).

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