Konocti Christian Academy

Konocti Christian Academy

Renaissance Faire

401 Martin St

Lakeport, CA 95453, USA

General admission
$10

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. No soup for thee!

Child Feasting General Admission
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Including a masterfully prepared lunch in mini size!

Feasting General Admission
$45

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Including a masterfully prepared lunch!

Royal Court
$250

4 Feasting General Admission tickets

Your logo on KCA’s website for 2026-27 school year

2 PREMIER seating and 2 Reserved seating for the performance of your choice at the faire.

Knight's Quest
$500

8 Feasting General Admission tickets, first in line for food.

Your logo on KCA’s website for 2026-27 school year

Vinyl banner with your logo displayed at the faire & for the 2026-27 school year

4 PREMIER seating and 4 Reserved seating for the performance of your choice at the faire.

King's Crown
$1,000

10 Feasting General Admission tickets, food served by students.

Your Logo on KCA’s website for 2026-27 school year.

Vinyl banner with your logo displayed at the faire & for the 2026-27 school year.

6 PREMIER seating and 4 Reserved seating for the performance of your choice at the faire.

