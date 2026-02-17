Renaissance Montessori 30th Anniversary Gala Store

Offered by
Your kids will enjoy a fun-filled outing with two hours of bowling and pizza at Pindustry in Greenwood Village! Date and Time over a weekend in April or May TBD
Join Ms. Dhara and Ms. Amita for a fun and hands-on baking class right here at school! Students will learn basic baking skills while creating delicious treats in a supportive and engaging environment. Available on a weekday afternoon the last week of March
A sweet experience filled with creativity, learning, and tasty results!
Enjoy a well-deserved night off while your children spend a fun-filled evening at Ms. Dhara’s house! Kids will be treated to dinner and a relaxed, engaging time in a safe and welcoming environment.
April 3rd from 5:30–8:30 PM — the perfect opportunity for parents to enjoy an evening out while the kids have a great night in!
Taste the rainbow with chef Shoeba and chef Jordon.
We will be making healthy delicious snacks and send your students home with recipes they can use again!
We will learn as we cook why it is important to taste the rainbow!
Make your own Pizza from the dough to the final delicious slice at Ms. Amna's house. The celebrate your creation with high-flying fun on the trampoline! Date 4/11 at 10am!
Kick off the weekend with a fun and creative Friday afternoon craft class with Ms. Amna and Ms. Remya! Students will enjoy hands-on art projects in a supportive and engaging environment.
A wonderful way to relax, create, and have fun with friends! Class is 4/17 after school
Pull for the Totally 90's Basket that include Games, Candy and Toys from the Best Era Ever
One Pair of Glasses are available for purchase to participate in our Heads or Tails game on Friday night!
Be sure to grab yours before the game begins — you’ll need it to play. It’s a fun and easy way to join in the excitement and support our school. Good luck!
Two Pairs of Glasses are available for purchase to participate in our Heads or Tails game on Friday night!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!