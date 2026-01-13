Renaissance Montessori Academy's 30th Anniversary Auction

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16740 Keystone Blvd
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Your Parking Spot Awaits!
Skip the parking scramble with your own signed, reserved spot at RMA.
Starting bid
Your Parking Spot Awaits!
Skip the parking scramble with your own signed, reserved spot at RMA.
Starting bid
Take one daily task off your plate! This package provides lunch for the full month of April — making busy weekdays easier and giving you one less thing to plan.
A practical and highly valued item that every family will appreciate!
Starting bid
Take one daily task off your plate! This package provides lunch for the full month of September — making busy weekdays easier and giving you one less thing to plan.
A practical and highly valued item that every family will appreciate!
Starting bid
One Week of RMA Summer Camp!
Pick any one of our 8 summer camp weeks by April 15th and give your child a fun, enriching experience—while you gain some well-deserved free time this summer!
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Monthly Pizza Day for the entire 2026/2027 School Year!
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Hit the green in style with this golf-themed basket! Includes a golf glove, tees, bay time at Swing Bays, golf shot glasses, Jim Beam Coffee, Admiral Rodney HMS Royal Oak Rum, plus a shaker and shot glasses for celebrating your best round.
Everything you need for a day on the course and a toast afterward!
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Enjoy a night out with the guys in the DTC! This package includes a bay time experience at X-Golf, a delicious meal at Ted’s Montana Grill, a fresh cut from Scotch & Scissors, and a bottle of 12-Year Macallan Scotch to top off the evening.
Perfect for a well-deserved night of great food, fun, and relaxation!
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Treat Mom to the ultimate pampering experience! This basket includes luxurious bath essentials designed to help her unwind, refresh, and indulge — perfect for a quiet evening of self-care and relaxation.
A thoughtful gift to show appreciation and bring a little spa-like indulgence into her home.
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Make bath time fun and relaxing! This basket includes colorful and playful bath essentials designed just for kids — from bath toys to gentle soaps and bubble bath, creating a safe and enjoyable experience.
Perfect for little ones who love to splash, play, and unwind!
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Plan the perfect evening with this thoughtfully curated Date Night package! Enjoy a Parents’ Night Out certificate (valid for one year), a delicious dinner at Yanni’s Restaurant, and a beautiful floral arrangement from Parker Blooms.
Complete your evening with elegant wine glasses and a bottle of Alphonse Dolly Sancerre — everything you need for a romantic night to remember
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Indulge in a little luxury with this elegant self-care package! Includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Rosé complete with an Ice Jacket, stylish champagne glasses, cocktail napkins, and relaxing facial masks for the perfect night of bubbles and pampering.
Celebrate, unwind, and treat yourself!
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Everything you need for a fun-filled night at home! This basket includes favorite games like Connect 4, Candy Land, Sorry, Mini Darts, Ticket to Ride, and Uno — plus arts & crafts supplies for creative play.
Snuggle up with cozy socks and a blanket while enjoying popcorn and candy for the ultimate family game night!
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Stay active and refreshed with this fitness-focused package! Includes a yoga mat, yoga block, Pilates gear, massage ball, and a water bottle — everything you need for stretching, strengthening, and recovery at home or on the go.
Perfect for wellness enthusiasts looking to stay motivated and balanced!
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Snuggle up and unwind with this warm and inviting basket! Includes a hand-knitted quilt, a hand-knitted plush horse, a bottle of Balance Cabernet Sauvignon with wine glasses, and a tea set featuring a mug and both English Breakfast and Earl Grey teas.
Perfect for relaxing evenings at home with a touch of luxury and comfort!
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Gear up for fun in the great outdoors! This basket includes drink holders, water bottles, s’mores supplies, a portable stove, a hammock, Admiral Rodney HMS Princess Rum, and outdoor cups — everything you need for camping, backyard fun, or a cozy night under the stars.
Perfect for making memories with friends and family while enjoying the fresh air!
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Bring the colors and culture of India into your home with this curated collection, personally brought back by Ms. Sonali! Includes a certificate for dance classes, elegant glassware, a stylish bag, assorted teas, a necklace, and vibrant scarves — each item reflecting the beauty and tradition of India.
Perfect for lovers of travel, culture, and unique treasures!
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Bring the joy of cooking to your kitchen with this curated culinary package! Includes an Ina Garten cookbook and Best of the Cookbook Book, plus potholders, dish towels, and a selection of cooking accessories.
Enjoy gourmet ingredients like olive oil, specialty salts, pasta, and marinara sauce, paired with a bottle of Seafood & Co Portuguese Vinho Verde wine — perfect for creating delicious meals and memorable dining experiences at home.
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Make traveling with kids easier and more fun! This basket includes games, snacks, travel-friendly activities, and comfort essentials to keep little ones entertained on the road or in the air.
Perfect for families who love to explore and want stress-free, memorable trips together!
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Shake, stir, and sip in style! This elegant cocktail package includes a shaker, cocktail strainer, martini glasses, a candle for ambiance, a bottle of Barr Hill Gin, and a selection of olives — everything you need for the perfect martini night at home.
Ideal for entertaining or enjoying a sophisticated evening with friends!
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Unleash imagination and creativity! This basket includes a variety of arts and crafts supplies — perfect for painting, drawing, and hands-on projects that keep kids engaged and inspired.
A fun and colorful way to encourage artistic expression at home!
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Keep the kids entertained no matter the season! This basket includes arts & crafts supplies, snow toys, remote control cars, and a tabletop air hockey game — perfect for indoor and outdoor fun alike.
A versatile package full of laughter, creativity, and active play!
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Everything you need to mix up the perfect margarita! This festive basket includes all the essentials for a fun and refreshing cocktail experience at home — ideal for entertaining friends or enjoying a relaxing evening.
Cheers to a night of flavor, fun, and celebration!
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Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style! This festive basket is filled with everything you need for a shamrockin’ good time — perfect for hosting friends or enjoying a little Irish cheer at home.
Whether you’re toasting with friends, decorating in green, or indulging in holiday treats, this package brings the fun and spirit of St. Patrick’s Day straight to you!
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Savor the bold flavors of the Lone Star State with this curated Texas wine basket. Featuring hand-selected wines that showcase the richness and character of Texas vineyards, this package is perfect for wine lovers looking to explore something unique.
Ideal for entertaining, gifting, or enjoying a relaxing evening with a true taste of Texas!
Starting bid
The perfect blend of outdoor fun and healthy smiles! This creative package combines camping-themed goodies with dental care essentials — making it both practical and playful.
A fun way to encourage bright smiles while enjoying the great outdoors
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