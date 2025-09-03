Hosted by
About this event
One Ticket to Renaissance to Rock n Roll '26. Includes Meal. Wine at Table. Cash Bar. SEATS Will be assigned to tables in order of date ticket paid.
Best table in the room for 8! 2 Drink Tickets for 8 people from Bar. Branding on digital screens. Recognition from podium.
Table in front near Will Thompson Band. Table for 8! 2 Drink Tickets for 8 people from Bar. Branding on digital screens. Recognition from podium.
Table in front near Symphony Musicians. Table for 8! 2 Drink Tickets for 8 people from Bar. Branding on digital screens. Recognition from podium.
Table in front for 8 people. 2 Drink Tickets per 8 people. Branding on Photo Booth. Recognition from Podium.
Tables behind sponsors for 8 people. GUARANTEED SEATING FOR 8 IN YOUR PARTY! 1 Drink Ticket per person.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!