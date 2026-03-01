Renascent Moments

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About this event
You’re covering the full cost of one of our weekly classes—thank you for keeping the dance floor open! Your support helps pay our teachers, rent, and studio maintenance so we can keep moving together every week.
You're putting our name in the hands of 200 new dancers. This covers the cost of a full flyer run, helping us reach new students and stay visible in the community.
This pricing option is only for the Sunday show, 4/19. Please only choose this option for the Sunday show.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!