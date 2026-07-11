A person in green pants and a brown top kisses a golden dog, with cartoon hearts and flowers decorating the foreground and background.
Happy Animal Sanctuary

Offered by

Happy Animal Sanctuary

About the memberships

Renee

❤️ Community Supporter
$5

Renews monthly

• Sanctuary Pin (while supplies last)


• Invitations to supporter events


• Receive monthly updates and know you’re helping rescue animals and strengthen our community.



🐾 Sanctuary Ally
$15

Renews monthly

• Sanctuary T-shirt (while supplies last)


• Monthly updates


• Invitations to supporter events


🌿 Community Builder
$25

Renews monthly

• Everything above


• The opportunity to nominate a family or individual for our Community Care Program.


⭐ Founding Supporter
$50

Renews monthly

• Everything Above


• Help launch new wellness programs, expand rescue efforts, and build a healthier community for everyone.


Add a donation for Happy Animal Sanctuary

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!