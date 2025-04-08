Renegade Match Onsite Payment form

8600 Big 5

Edinburg, TX 78541, USA

General Event Entry item
General Event Entry
$25
This entry pertains to a single event. Kindly purchase a ticket for each event you intend to participate in.
Entry with team discount item
Entry with team discount
$15
This entry pertains to a single event. Kindly purchase a ticket for each event you intend to participate in.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing