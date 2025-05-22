Renegades Night

Adult and child tickets are the same price. Please select either "Adult" or "Child" accordingly, to help us plan appropriate activities for everyone attending.
Each ticket grants entry to the event and includes access to our reserved group area, food, amenities, and all activities.
Adult and child tickets are the same price. Please select either "Adult" or "Child" accordingly, to help us plan appropriate activities for everyone attending.
Each ticket grants entry to the event and includes access to our reserved group area, food, amenities, and all activities.
CHILD TICKET
$53
Adult and child tickets are the same price. Please select either "Adult" or "Child" accordingly, to help us plan appropriate activities for everyone attending.
Each ticket grants entry to the event and includes access to our reserved group area, food, amenities, and all activities.
Adult and child tickets are the same price. Please select either "Adult" or "Child" accordingly, to help us plan appropriate activities for everyone attending.
Each ticket grants entry to the event and includes access to our reserved group area, food, amenities, and all activities.
Add a donation for Kimisis Greek Orthodox Church
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