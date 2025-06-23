Renewals - Business Club Member $350 Grandfathered Rate

Membership includes:

Signage at the stadium with a 4' x 8' sign, approved by the business owner prior to production

Recognition throughout the games played at Brighton's Dog Pound

An ad on our website, hyperlinked to your businesses' website

A KLAA pass for all home games at Brighton (no tournament games)

VIP parking pass for regular season home football games

In addition, we offer the first right of refusal for other advertising opportunities designed to help our athletes. These include:



Trivia Night Round Sponsorship

Offensive 'Player of the Game' (Football Only- new in 2020) (Tweeted out on both football and lacrosse accounts)

Defensive 'Player of the Game' (Football Only- new in 2020) (Tweeted out on both football and lacrosse accounts)

Player of the Game for Boy's Varsity Lacrosse team(s) (Tweeted out after each lacrosse game)

Please submit artwork to Coach Carl at [email protected]. You will be provided a mock-up of your sign to approve before it goes to production.