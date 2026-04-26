Offered by

Renewell Foundation

About the memberships

Renewell Founding Partners

Rose Gold - Legacy Presenting Partner
$150,000

No expiration

Activation space and annually branded experiences (4)

Designated core room of honor in our future venue

Designated wall of honor listing in our future venue

Naming rights for an annual signature Wellness Edit

Premium branding and content integration

Speaking opportunities

Data and engagement reporting

All the benefits of the Harvest and Bloom levels


Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857

Harvest Level - Legacy Wellness Experience Partners
$100,000

No expiration

Activation space and annually branded experiences (3)

Designated restoring area of honor in our future venue

Designated wall of honor listing in our future venue

Co-branded education sessions

Digital and onsite recognition

Engagement metrics

All the benefits of the Bloom level


Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857

Bloom Level - Community Health Partners
$50,000

No expiration

Annual program placement (2)

Designated bench of honor in our future venue

Designated wall of honor listing in our future venue

Co-branded education sessions

Educational alignment

Community visibility


Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857

Rooted Level - Mission Awareness Partners
$25,000

No expiration

Annual program placement (1)

Designated wall of honor listing in our future venue

Educational alignment

Community visibility


Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857

Expert Circle
$20

Renews monthly

Access our exclusive community of high-impact women in health and wellness. Partner with Renewell as a subject matter expert (terminal degree required, e.g. PhD, DrPH, DC, DO, MD, JD, etc.). Share Renewell events among your sphere of influence, respond to our expert surveys, access speaking opportunities at our events, and optionally contribute content to our Renewell Table digital post publication to elevate your own brand and credibility.


Women and mothers discover trusted solutions through community convenings and wellness activations, clinical education, and outdoor experiences. Renewell programming is delivered through expert sessions, wellness briefings, and guided experiences led by researchers, nurse practitioners, therapists, physicians, and business owners.


Free annual video feature and free access to Renewell events. Digital membership card.


Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857

Inner Circle
$10

Renews monthly

Access our exclusive community of high-impact women. Partner with Renewell as an advocate and educator about our mission. Partner with Renewell as an expert, supporter, and mission educator. Wellness and non-wellness partners welcome.


Share Renewell events among your sphere of influence, respond to our expert surveys, and optionally contribute content to our Renewell Table digital post publication to elevate your own brand and credibility.


Women and mothers discover trusted solutions through community convenings and wellness activations, clinical education, and outdoor experiences. Renewell programming is delivered through expert sessions, wellness briefings, and guided experiences led by researchers, nurse practitioners, therapists, physicians, and business owners.


Free one-time video feature and free access to Renewell events. Digital membership card.


Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857

Editorial Circle
Free

No expiration

Partner with Renewell as an expert, supporter, and mission educator. Share Renewell events among your sphere of influence and contribute monthly content to our Renewell Table digital post publication to elevate your own brand and credibility. Health, wellness, beauty, and related professionals welcome.


Women and mothers discover trusted solutions through community convenings and wellness activations, clinical education, and outdoor experiences. Renewell programming is delivered through expert sessions, wellness briefings, and guided experiences led by researchers, nurse practitioners, therapists, physicians, and business owners.


Free access to events. Digital membership card.


Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857

Invited Ambassadors
Free

No expiration

By invitation only.


Partner with Renewell as an expert or influencer. Demonstrate dedication women’s wellness by sharing the Renewell mission and events among your colleagues and community online and organically. Be featured on Renewell’s website and during future wellness activations.


Free admission to events. Digital membership card.

Add a donation for Renewell Foundation

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