Renewell Founding Partners

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About the memberships
No expiration
Activation space and annually branded experiences (4)
Designated core room of honor in our future venue
Designated wall of honor listing in our future venue
Naming rights for an annual signature Wellness Edit
Premium branding and content integration
Speaking opportunities
Data and engagement reporting
All the benefits of the Harvest and Bloom levels
Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857
No expiration
Activation space and annually branded experiences (3)
Designated restoring area of honor in our future venue
Designated wall of honor listing in our future venue
Co-branded education sessions
Digital and onsite recognition
Engagement metrics
All the benefits of the Bloom level
Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857
No expiration
Annual program placement (2)
Designated bench of honor in our future venue
Designated wall of honor listing in our future venue
Co-branded education sessions
Educational alignment
Community visibility
Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857
No expiration
Annual program placement (1)
Designated wall of honor listing in our future venue
Educational alignment
Community visibility
Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857
Renews monthly
Access our exclusive community of high-impact women in health and wellness. Partner with Renewell as a subject matter expert (terminal degree required, e.g. PhD, DrPH, DC, DO, MD, JD, etc.). Share Renewell events among your sphere of influence, respond to our expert surveys, access speaking opportunities at our events, and optionally contribute content to our Renewell Table digital post publication to elevate your own brand and credibility.
Women and mothers discover trusted solutions through community convenings and wellness activations, clinical education, and outdoor experiences. Renewell programming is delivered through expert sessions, wellness briefings, and guided experiences led by researchers, nurse practitioners, therapists, physicians, and business owners.
Free annual video feature and free access to Renewell events. Digital membership card.
Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857
Renews monthly
Access our exclusive community of high-impact women. Partner with Renewell as an advocate and educator about our mission. Partner with Renewell as an expert, supporter, and mission educator. Wellness and non-wellness partners welcome.
Share Renewell events among your sphere of influence, respond to our expert surveys, and optionally contribute content to our Renewell Table digital post publication to elevate your own brand and credibility.
Women and mothers discover trusted solutions through community convenings and wellness activations, clinical education, and outdoor experiences. Renewell programming is delivered through expert sessions, wellness briefings, and guided experiences led by researchers, nurse practitioners, therapists, physicians, and business owners.
Free one-time video feature and free access to Renewell events. Digital membership card.
Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857
No expiration
Partner with Renewell as an expert, supporter, and mission educator. Share Renewell events among your sphere of influence and contribute monthly content to our Renewell Table digital post publication to elevate your own brand and credibility. Health, wellness, beauty, and related professionals welcome.
Women and mothers discover trusted solutions through community convenings and wellness activations, clinical education, and outdoor experiences. Renewell programming is delivered through expert sessions, wellness briefings, and guided experiences led by researchers, nurse practitioners, therapists, physicians, and business owners.
Free access to events. Digital membership card.
Renewell is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. EIN 99-2900857
No expiration
By invitation only.
Partner with Renewell as an expert or influencer. Demonstrate dedication women’s wellness by sharing the Renewell mission and events among your colleagues and community online and organically. Be featured on Renewell’s website and during future wellness activations.
Free admission to events. Digital membership card.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!