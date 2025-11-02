Reno Athletics Baseball - 18th Annual Poker Night Fundraiser - Sat., Feb. 7, 2026 - Event Tickets & Banner Sponsors

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About this event
110 Bishop Manogue Drive, Reno, NV 89511
Includes dinner, drinks, silent & live auctions, and poker chips. Optional Poker Buy-Ins available at event.
FYI – CHECK-OUT: The Zeffy Fees are OPTIONAL. If you wish, you can select Other, and $0. Reno Athletics does not receive these optional fees; however, they are offered so that our Zeffy Platform remains free of charge to us. Thank you for your support and understanding.
Event Restrictions: 21 years and older
RESERVED POKER TABLE FOR YOUR GROUP* (Reserved Poker Table available upon request). Includes dinner, drinks, silent & live auctions, and poker chips for 8 Players. (All guests do not need to participate in poker.) Optional Poker Buy-Ins available at event. (*Savings vs. individual ticket purchase.)
FYI – CHECK-OUT: The Zeffy Fees are OPTIONAL. If you wish, you can select Other, and $0. Reno Athletics does not receive these optional fees; however, they are offered so that our Zeffy Platform remains free of charge to us. Thank you for your support and understanding.
Event Restrictions: 21 years and older
Includes dinner, drinks, and silent & live auctions.
FYI – CHECK-OUT: The Zeffy Fees are OPTIONAL. If you wish, you can select Other, and $0. Reno Athletics does not receive these optional fees; however, they are offered so that our Zeffy Platform remains free of charge to us. Thank you for your support and understanding.
Event Restrictions: 21 years and older
3' X 8' Manogue Varsity Baseball Field Sponsor Banner - $600 Annual. Banner will be displayed for 2026 year. (You may also use this payment option for a one-year renewal of your current banner.) Trini Guillen, [email protected], will contact you with information needed to prepare your banner. Or, email high resolution .jpeg (preferred), .png, .ai files with the subject line "Manogue Baseball 2026 Banner" to: [email protected], cc: [email protected] and [email protected]. Thank you.
FYI – CHECK-OUT: The Zeffy Fees are OPTIONAL. If you wish, you can select Other, and $0. Reno Athletics does not receive these optional fees; however, they are offered so that our Zeffy Platform remains free of charge to us. Thank you for your support and understanding.
One Grand Prize Raffle Ticket. $5,000 Cash Prize.
FYI: Each of your online ticket purchases will be converted to ONE paper ticket for the drawing on 2/7/26.
Thank you to our Grand Prize Raffle Sponsor: Western Nevada Supply.
Individual baseball players will earn credit for your support. If you are supporting a player, please enter their name in the check-out process.
The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, January 7, 2026, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Reno Athletics 18th Annual Poker Night Fundraiser, 110 Bishop Manogue Drive, Reno, Nevada. The winner will receive $5,000. You must be 18 years or older and a resident of Nevada (and in State during purchase). You do not need to be present to win.
FYI – CHECK-OUT: The Zeffy Fees are OPTIONAL. If you wish, you can select Other, and $0. Reno Athletics does not receive these optional fees; however, they are offered so that our Zeffy Platform remains free of charge to us. Thank you for your support and understanding.
Five (5) Grand Prize Raffle Tickets. $5,000 Cash Prize.
FYI: EACH of your online ticket purchase of 5/$100 raffle tickets will be converted into FIVE paper tickets for the drawing.
Thank you to our Grand Prize Raffle Sponsor: Western Nevada Supply.
Individual baseball players will earn credit for your support. If you are supporting a player, please enter their name in the check-out process.
The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, January 7, 2026, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Reno Athletics 18th Annual Poker Night Fundraiser, 110 Bishop Manogue Drive, Reno, Nevada. The winner will receive $5,000. You must be 18 years or older and a Nevada resident (and in State during purchase). You do not need to be present to win.
FYI – CHECK-OUT: The Zeffy Fees are OPTIONAL. If you wish, you can select Other, and $0. Reno Athletics does not receive these optional fees; however, they are offered so that our Zeffy Platform remains free of charge to us. Thank you for your support and understanding.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!