Grand Prize Raffle Tickets - Reno Athletics Baseball - $5,000 Cash Prize

About this raffle
One (1) Grand Prize Raffle Ticket. Your online purchase will be converted to one paper ticket to be drawn on 2/7/26.
Thank you to our Grand Prize Raffle Sponsor: Western Nevada Supply.
Individual baseball players will earn credit for your support. If you are supporting a player, please enter their name in the check-out process.
The winning ticket will be drawn on Saturday, February 7, 2026, between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at the Reno Athletics 18th Annual Poker Night Fundraiser, 110 Bishop Manogue Drive, Reno, Nevada. The winner will receive $5,000. You must be 18 years or older and a Nevada resident and located in State at time of purchase. You do not need to be present to win.
FYI – CHECK-OUT: The Zeffy Fees are OPTIONAL. If you wish, you can select Other, and $0. Reno Athletics does not receive these optional fees; however, they are offered so that our Zeffy Platform remains free of charge to us. Thank you for your support and understanding.
Five (5) Grand Prize Raffle Tickets. Each purchase of 5/$100 rafflet tickets will be converted into five (5) paper tickets to be drawn on 2/7/26.
