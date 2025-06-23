Reno Bike Project Memberships

Valid for one year
Only available through December 31, 2025. This $50 membership provides discounted admission to workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time. We are phasing out our old membership system, but will allow folks one last chance to get this membership before we officially switch over to our new system on January 1st. This membership will last for 1 year.
Renews monthly
Support RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by becoming a member! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals, discounted workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time! This membership will renew monthly, and you can cancel at any time.
Renews monthly
This discounted membership is available for students, teachers, veterans and current military personnel, first responders, and folks working in the bicycle industry. Support RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by purchasing a monthly membership! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals, discounted workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time! This membership will renew monthly, and you can cancel at any time.
Valid for one year
Support RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by becoming a member! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals and swag, discounted workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time! This membership will renew annually, and you can cancel at any time. No refunds will be issued if you cancel before the end of the year.
Valid for one year
This discounted membership is available for students, teachers, veterans and current military personnel, first responders, and folks working in the bicycle industry. Support RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by becoming a member! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals and swag, discounted workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time! This membership will renew annually, and you can cancel at any time. No refunds will be issued if you cancel before the end of the year.
Valid for one year
Increase your support of RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by purchasing memberships for your whole family! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals and swag, discounted workshops, and 50 hours of public workstation time! A "family" includes up to 4 people in one household. This membership will renew annually, and you can cancel at any time. No refunds will be issued if you cancel before the end of the year.
No expiration
Increase your support of RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community and become a lifetime member! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals and swag, free workshops, unlimited free use of our public workstations, and 10% off all RBP products (not including bicycles or Human Playa Vehicles)!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!