Reno Bike Project Memberships

Available until Jan 1
Velo Membership (limited time offer)
$50

Valid for one year

Only available through December 31, 2025. This $50 membership provides discounted admission to workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time. We are phasing out our old membership system, but will allow folks one last chance to get this membership before we officially switch over to our new system on January 1st. This membership will last for 1 year.

Monthly Membership
$10

Renews monthly

Support RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by becoming a member! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals, discounted workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time! This membership will renew monthly, and you can cancel at any time.

Discounted Monthly Membership
$7

Renews monthly

This discounted membership is available for students, teachers, veterans and current military personnel, first responders, and folks working in the bicycle industry. Support RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by purchasing a monthly membership! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals, discounted workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time! This membership will renew monthly, and you can cancel at any time.

Annual Membership
$100

Valid for one year

Support RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by becoming a member! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals and swag, discounted workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time! This membership will renew annually, and you can cancel at any time. No refunds will be issued if you cancel before the end of the year.

Discounted Annual Membership
$75

Valid for one year

This discounted membership is available for students, teachers, veterans and current military personnel, first responders, and folks working in the bicycle industry. Support RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by becoming a member! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals and swag, discounted workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time! This membership will renew annually, and you can cancel at any time. No refunds will be issued if you cancel before the end of the year.

Family Membership
$250

Valid for one year

Increase your support of RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by purchasing memberships for your whole family! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals and swag, discounted workshops, and 50 hours of public workstation time! A "family" includes up to 4 people in one household. This membership will renew annually, and you can cancel at any time. No refunds will be issued if you cancel before the end of the year.

Lifetime Membership
$2,500

No expiration

Increase your support of RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community and become a lifetime member! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals and swag, free workshops, unlimited free use of our public workstations, and 10% off all RBP products (not including bicycles or Human Playa Vehicles)!

