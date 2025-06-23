Reno Bike Project Memberships

This discounted membership is available for students, teachers, veterans and current military personnel, first responders, and folks working in the bicycle industry. Support RBP's programs and impact on the Reno community by becoming a member! In addition to supporting our non-profit organization, this membership will get you exclusive access to member deals and swag, discounted workshops, and 25 hours of public workstation time! This membership will renew annually, and you can cancel at any time. No refunds will be issued if you cancel before the end of the year.