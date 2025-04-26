Reno Dance Festival 2025

Valid for one Heels workshop. Ages 16+*. Welcome to Heels with Honey:

Step into your power, own your confidence, and move like you mean it. This class blends sultry choreography, strong technique, and unapologetic self-expression—set to music that makes you feel unstoppable.

You’ll learn how to walk, turn, and dance in heels with intention, while improving posture, core strength, and stage presence. Whether you’re brand new to heels or a seasoned dancer looking to refine your style, this is your safe space to explore, grow, and slay.









What to Bring:

Heels with ankle support (optional for beginners)

Comfortable clothing you can move in.

Photo ID

Guardian or Parent if under 18*

Water Bottle and Snack

A fierce attitude

Level: All levels welcome—modifications provided.





Arrive 15-20 minutes early to allow for parking, walking to stage and signing liability waiver.





*If under 18 it is advised that youth have some dance or movement experience as they will be sharing the stage with adults and Legal guardian must be present and must sign for their child's liability waiver.