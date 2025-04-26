Reno Dance Festival 2025

Grants entry to the Main Performance Event that begins at 7:00PM-9:00PM. Seats provided however bring towels and/or low back chairs for optional lawn seating. Provided Chair seats are first come first serve. Must Bring ID to confirm ticket. Handicap section available. All Ages.
$15 with purchase of a workshop class*. Student Tickets 🎟️
Students get half-off entry to the festival when they purchase a workshop class.
If you have questions email [email protected]
Kids under 12 are free*
*Families are advised to bring blankets and low back chairs for lawn seating.
Valid for 2nd and 3rd front rows seating. All Ages, Must bring ID to confirm tickets.
Valid for Front Row Seats with complimentary beverages and snacks. All Ages, must bring ID to confirm Tickets.
Valid for one Classical Ballet 12PM workshop classes. All Ages. Patti Casey has been teaching ballet, modern, and creative movement in the Reno area for over 25 years. After receiving her B.F.A in dance from Purchase College Conservatory of Dance, she performed with companies in Minneapolis MN, Boulder CO, and danced for nine seasons with Reno’s Wing & A Prayer Dance Company. She has performed in works by George Balanchine, Martha Graham, Sarah Stackhouse, and Lula Washington to name a few. Patti has been on the faculty of many local studios and dance programs. Her choreography has most recently been performed at Truckee Meadows Community College, and she is currently teaching ballet at the University of Nevada, Reno and at local dance studios, Loft Dance Theater Arts (The Loft) and Dancin!
What to Bring:
Arrive 15-20 minutes early to allow for parking, walking to stage and signing liability waiver.
All Ages; recommended 7 and up. If under 18 it is advised that youth have some dance or movement experience as they will be sharing the stage with adults. A legal guardian must be present and must sign for their child's liability waiver.
Valid for one Heels workshop. Ages 16+*. Welcome to Heels with Honey:
Step into your power, own your confidence, and move like you mean it. This class blends sultry choreography, strong technique, and unapologetic self-expression—set to music that makes you feel unstoppable.
You’ll learn how to walk, turn, and dance in heels with intention, while improving posture, core strength, and stage presence. Whether you’re brand new to heels or a seasoned dancer looking to refine your style, this is your safe space to explore, grow, and slay.
What to Bring:
Level: All levels welcome—modifications provided.
Arrive 15-20 minutes early to allow for parking, walking to stage and signing liability waiver.
*If under 18 it is advised that youth have some dance or movement experience as they will be sharing the stage with adults and Legal guardian must be present and must sign for their child's liability waiver.
Valid for one Commercial Hip Hop “Groove Lab” workshop. Ages 15+*. A chill, high-energy class for dancers 15 and up who want to move with style and confidence. Explore commercial hip hop choreography with musicality, clean technique, and your own vibe. Come ready to sweat, have fun, and grow your skills in a supportive, laid-back space.
What to Bring:
Level: All levels welcome—modifications provided.
Arrive 15-20 minutes early to allow for parking, walking to stage and signing liability waiver.
*If under 18 it is advised that youth have some dance or movement experience as they will be sharing the stage with adults and Legal guardian must be present and must sign for their child's liability waiver.
Valid for one Choreographic Lab “Can You Chance It?” workshop. All Ages*. This workshop will focus on getting “out of the way” in the choreographic process using chance procedure as a tool for generating and structuring movement material. Perfect for anyone who has ever felt “stuck” choreographically or those who enjoy play, this workshop is suitable for all ages. We will be moving, flipping coins, rolling dice and making art on the fly.
What to Bring:
Level: All levels welcome—modifications provided.
Arrive 15-20 minutes early to allow for parking and signing waiver.
*If under 18 it is advised that youth have some dance or movement experience as they will be sharing the stage with adults.
Valid for After Party Entry with Local DJ. Please select this option if you plan to attend so that we may prepare for expected numbers. Must bring ID, 21+ only. Will be in separate location, further info TBA.
