Reno Rabbit Rescue's August 2025 Hay/Litterbox Combo Raffle

This locally made hay feeder and litterbox combo is made by one of our dedicated volunteers.



t is 20 x 20 x 11 and fits alLarge litter pan from Petsmart or Petco 18.5 x 14.75 inches.



Here is a link to the litter boxes that will fit with it: https://www.petsmart.com/cat/litter-and-waste-disposal/litter-boxes/exquisicat-large-open-litter-box-67766.html



Pick up at Hoppy Hour or in South Reno by appointment.