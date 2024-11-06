Reno Rabbit Rescue's Christmas shop

We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2. This is a YEARLY vaccine. Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties. Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart. For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/

