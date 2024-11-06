Reno Rabbit Rescue's Christmas shop

Sleigh the season with this Holly Jolly ode to bunnies.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Sleigh the season with this Holly Jolly ode to bunnies.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Holly Jolly Bun-mas White
$28
You can't have a holly jolly bun-mas without some swag.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-restant fleece
You can't have a holly jolly bun-mas without some swag.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-restant fleece
Bunny Love Christmas Red
$28
Prove your bunny love with this Christmas sweater that is sure to make every-bun smile.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Prove your bunny love with this Christmas sweater that is sure to make every-bun smile.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Bunny Love Christmas White
$28
Life isn't funny without a bunny...sweatshirt for your holidays celebrations.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Life isn't funny without a bunny...sweatshirt for your holidays celebrations.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Cheery Clause Green
$28
This is pawsitively the best way to celebrate the season.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
This is pawsitively the best way to celebrate the season.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Cheery Clause White
$28
Hall out the holly in this cozy Christmas sweater.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Hall out the holly in this cozy Christmas sweater.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Santa Paws Green
$28
Do you hear what I hear? The sound of bunny paws at the fridge?
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Do you hear what I hear? The sound of bunny paws at the fridge?
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Santa Paws White
$28
May your season be cheery and bright.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
May your season be cheery and bright.
50/50 blend of cotton/polyester
Pre-shrunk
NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
T-shirt
$22
These are super soft and run small so please size up. All proceeds go toward veterinary bills for spay/neuter and vaccinating our rescue bunnies and guinea pigs.
Purchases are tax-deductible donations and receipt is provided.
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
These are super soft and run small so please size up. All proceeds go toward veterinary bills for spay/neuter and vaccinating our rescue bunnies and guinea pigs.
Purchases are tax-deductible donations and receipt is provided.
Shipping options:
$5 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Decals
$7
A darling decal for your car, windows, water bottle or Stanley cup, laptop, tablet or anywhere else that needs a 🐇 butt.
These are between 4-6 inches tall.
Shipping options:
$1 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
A darling decal for your car, windows, water bottle or Stanley cup, laptop, tablet or anywhere else that needs a 🐇 butt.
These are between 4-6 inches tall.
Shipping options:
$1 to ship/please add additional separate donation
Free drop---off in Reno city limits
Free porch pick up in South Reno
Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Leonid's neuter
$350
Leonid was dumped at the shelter earlier this month along with his litter mates. He weighs less than 3 pounds and requires a lot of grooming.
Leonid was dumped at the shelter earlier this month along with his litter mates. He weighs less than 3 pounds and requires a lot of grooming.
Leonid's vaccination
$200
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2.
This is a YEARLY vaccine.
Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties.
Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart.
For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2.
This is a YEARLY vaccine.
Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties.
Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart.
For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
Magnolia's spay
$350
Magnolia has had at 3 homes that we know of and is finally coming out of her shell after a traumatic incident. Her favorite acitvity is plotting to escape with her kitty.
Magnolia has had at 3 homes that we know of and is finally coming out of her shell after a traumatic incident. Her favorite acitvity is plotting to escape with her kitty.
Magnolia's vaccination
$200
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2.
This is a YEARLY vaccine.
Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties.
Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart.
For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2.
This is a YEARLY vaccine.
Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties.
Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart.
For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
Periwinkle's vet visit/Ultrasound
$175
Periwinkle was abandonded at the County Animal Shelter along with 21 other guinea pigs. She may be pregnant so we need to get an ultrasound to know how to best support her.
Periwinkle was abandonded at the County Animal Shelter along with 21 other guinea pigs. She may be pregnant so we need to get an ultrasound to know how to best support her.
Moon Shine's vet visit/Ultrasound
$175
Moon Shine was abandonded at the County Animal Shelter along with 21 other guinea pigs. She may be pregnant so we need to get an ultrasound to know how to best support her
Update.....she is pregnant!
Moon Shine was abandonded at the County Animal Shelter along with 21 other guinea pigs. She may be pregnant so we need to get an ultrasound to know how to best support her
Update.....she is pregnant!
Ona's neuter
$350
Ona had a long stay at the County Animal Shelter before one of our volunteers was able to rescue him. He has gorgeous blue eyes and a sweet demeanor.
Ona had a long stay at the County Animal Shelter before one of our volunteers was able to rescue him. He has gorgeous blue eyes and a sweet demeanor.
Ona's vet visit to check his eyes
$150
Ona seems to use his nose more than eyes so we will take him to Eye Care for Animals - Reno for a veterinary opthamology exam.
Ona seems to use his nose more than eyes so we will take him to Eye Care for Animals - Reno for a veterinary opthamology exam.
Ona's vaccination
$200
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2.
This is a YEARLY vaccine.
Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties.
Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart.
For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2.
This is a YEARLY vaccine.
Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties.
Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart.
For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
Magellan's vet visits, medication and absess care
$225
Magellan had a weeping abcsess when we rescued him from the shelter. It was oozing pus in 2 spots and had to be drained daily. He recently went back for re-check and the vet ordered another antibiotic and continued daily flushings.
Magellan had a weeping abcsess when we rescued him from the shelter. It was oozing pus in 2 spots and had to be drained daily. He recently went back for re-check and the vet ordered another antibiotic and continued daily flushings.
Magellan's vaccination
$200
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2.
This is a YEARLY vaccine.
Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties.
Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart.
For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2.
This is a YEARLY vaccine.
Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties.
Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart.
For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
Magellan's neuter
$350
Once Magellan is past his absess infection he will needs to be neutered to prepare for his fur-ever home.
Once Magellan is past his absess infection he will needs to be neutered to prepare for his fur-ever home.
Trusty's vaccination
$200
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2.
This is a YEARLY vaccine.
Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties.
Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart.
For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2.
This is a YEARLY vaccine.
Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties.
Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart.
For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
Trusty's neuter
$350
Trusty arrived at the shelter with Leonid and Magellan and is likely their father. He would like to be done with making babies and it ready to retire into the releaxed neutered life.
Trusty arrived at the shelter with Leonid and Magellan and is likely their father. He would like to be done with making babies and it ready to retire into the releaxed neutered life.