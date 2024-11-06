Reno Rabbit Rescue's Christmas shop

Holly Jolly Bun-mas item
Holly Jolly Bun-mas
$28
Sleigh the season with this Holly Jolly ode to bunnies. 50/50 blend of cotton/polyester Pre-shrunk NuBlend pill-resistant fleece
Holly Jolly Bun-mas White item
Holly Jolly Bun-mas White
$28
You can't have a holly jolly bun-mas without some swag. 50/50 blend of cotton/polyester Pre-shrunk NuBlend pill-restant fleece
Bunny Love Christmas Red item
Bunny Love Christmas Red
$28
Prove your bunny love with this Christmas sweater that is sure to make every-bun smile. 50/50 blend of cotton/polyester Pre-shrunk NuBlend pill-resistant fleece Shipping options: $5 to ship/please add additional separate donation Free drop---off in Reno city limits Free porch pick up in South Reno Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Bunny Love Christmas White item
Bunny Love Christmas White
$28
Life isn't funny without a bunny...sweatshirt for your holidays celebrations. 50/50 blend of cotton/polyester Pre-shrunk NuBlend pill-resistant fleece Shipping options: $5 to ship/please add additional separate donation Free drop---off in Reno city limits Free porch pick up in South Reno Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Cheery Clause Green item
Cheery Clause Green
$28
This is pawsitively the best way to celebrate the season. 50/50 blend of cotton/polyester Pre-shrunk NuBlend pill-resistant fleece Shipping options: $5 to ship/please add additional separate donation Free drop---off in Reno city limits Free porch pick up in South Reno Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Cheery Clause White item
Cheery Clause White
$28
Hall out the holly in this cozy Christmas sweater. 50/50 blend of cotton/polyester Pre-shrunk NuBlend pill-resistant fleece Shipping options: $5 to ship/please add additional separate donation Free drop---off in Reno city limits Free porch pick up in South Reno Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Santa Paws Green item
Santa Paws Green
$28
Do you hear what I hear? The sound of bunny paws at the fridge? 50/50 blend of cotton/polyester Pre-shrunk NuBlend pill-resistant fleece Shipping options: $5 to ship/please add additional separate donation Free drop---off in Reno city limits Free porch pick up in South Reno Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Santa Paws White item
Santa Paws White
$28
May your season be cheery and bright. 50/50 blend of cotton/polyester Pre-shrunk NuBlend pill-resistant fleece Shipping options: $5 to ship/please add additional separate donation Free drop---off in Reno city limits Free porch pick up in South Reno Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
T-shirt item
T-shirt
$22
These are super soft and run small so please size up. All proceeds go toward veterinary bills for spay/neuter and vaccinating our rescue bunnies and guinea pigs. Purchases are tax-deductible donations and receipt is provided. Shipping options: $5 to ship/please add additional separate donation Free drop---off in Reno city limits Free porch pick up in South Reno Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Decals item
Decals
$7
A darling decal for your car, windows, water bottle or Stanley cup, laptop, tablet or anywhere else that needs a 🐇 butt. These are between 4-6 inches tall. Shipping options: $1 to ship/please add additional separate donation Free drop---off in Reno city limits Free porch pick up in South Reno Pick up at Bunny Yoga on Dec 15th
Leonid's neuter item
Leonid's neuter item
Leonid's neuter item
Leonid's neuter
$350
Leonid was dumped at the shelter earlier this month along with his litter mates. He weighs less than 3 pounds and requires a lot of grooming.
Leonid's vaccination item
Leonid's vaccination item
Leonid's vaccination item
Leonid's vaccination
$200
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2. This is a YEARLY vaccine. Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties. Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart. For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
Magnolia's spay item
Magnolia's spay
$350
Magnolia has had at 3 homes that we know of and is finally coming out of her shell after a traumatic incident. Her favorite acitvity is plotting to escape with her kitty.
Magnolia's vaccination item
Magnolia's vaccination
$200
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2. This is a YEARLY vaccine. Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties. Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart. For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
Periwinkle's vet visit/Ultrasound item
Periwinkle's vet visit/Ultrasound
$175
Periwinkle was abandonded at the County Animal Shelter along with 21 other guinea pigs. She may be pregnant so we need to get an ultrasound to know how to best support her.
Moon Shine's vet visit/Ultrasound item
Moon Shine's vet visit/Ultrasound item
Moon Shine's vet visit/Ultrasound item
Moon Shine's vet visit/Ultrasound
$175
Moon Shine was abandonded at the County Animal Shelter along with 21 other guinea pigs. She may be pregnant so we need to get an ultrasound to know how to best support her Update.....she is pregnant!
Ona's neuter item
Ona's neuter item
Ona's neuter
$350
Ona had a long stay at the County Animal Shelter before one of our volunteers was able to rescue him. He has gorgeous blue eyes and a sweet demeanor.
Ona's vet visit to check his eyes item
Ona's vet visit to check his eyes
$150
Ona seems to use his nose more than eyes so we will take him to Eye Care for Animals - Reno for a veterinary opthamology exam.
Ona's vaccination item
Ona's vaccination
$200
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2. This is a YEARLY vaccine. Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties. Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart. For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
Magellan's vet visits, medication and absess care item
Magellan's vet visits, medication and absess care item
Magellan's vet visits, medication and absess care item
Magellan's vet visits, medication and absess care
$225
Magellan had a weeping abcsess when we rescued him from the shelter. It was oozing pus in 2 spots and had to be drained daily. He recently went back for re-check and the vet ordered another antibiotic and continued daily flushings.
Magellan's vaccination item
Magellan's vaccination item
Magellan's vaccination
$200
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2. This is a YEARLY vaccine. Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties. Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart. For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
Magellan's neuter item
Magellan's neuter item
Magellan's neuter
$350
Once Magellan is past his absess infection he will needs to be neutered to prepare for his fur-ever home.
Trusty's vaccination item
Trusty's vaccination item
Trusty's vaccination item
Trusty's vaccination
$200
We protect all of our rabbits with a 2-part vaccination for RHDv2. This is a YEARLY vaccine. Rabbit Hemorragic Disease is a fatal and highly contagious virus that causes a gruesome death. There have been confirmed cases in Washoe and Douglas counties. Each vaccination includes an exam and the shots are given 2-3 weeks apart. For more information about RHDv2 please https://rabbit.org/health/rhd/
Trusty's neuter item
Trusty's neuter
$350
Trusty arrived at the shelter with Leonid and Magellan and is likely their father. He would like to be done with making babies and it ready to retire into the releaxed neutered life.
Amazon Wish List item
Amazon Wish List
$1
https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/31BKS92LL5M7Q/ref=nav_wishlist_lists
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing