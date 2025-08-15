Reno Tahoe International Art Show 2025

"Vision". Analog Hand Crafted Fine Art Photographic Collage. 6x6" in 10x10" frame. This is a Goddess I created, Vision. She protects and heals children from people who hurt and use them, controlling their children as if they were trinkets. She wears a mysterious and magical cloak of protection and holds in her hand the powerful medical symbol of healing. The snake is of the earth and is a shape shifter as is she. Her hood feathers keep her and her child light and able to deftly move away from those harmful parents. She is the Divine light Mother and Universal Goddess of protection.

Original Price $135



