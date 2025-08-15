eventClosed

Reno Tahoe International Art Show 2025

Trail Marking III
$650

Trail Marking III by April Gratrix. Acrylic on Canvas, 24x24

Original Price $1300

Fertile Ground
$175

Fertile Ground by Beck Baumann. Mixed Media Sequins, 14x8.5x10

Original Price $350

I Spy a Golden
$1,750

I Spy a Golden by Candace Garlock. Still Water Imagining Acrylic, Foam, Ceramic Buttons, 48x48x3

Original Price $3500

Alstroemeria Artwork
$175

Alstroemeria Artwork by Debbie Wolff. Photography, 11x14

Original Price $350

A Femme Fab Collaboration
$600

A Femme Fab Collaboration by Heather Sallan and Grace Dahaner. Live Edge Walnut, Blackened Steel, and Glass, 33.5x63.

Original Price $4700

Andromeda
$375

Andromeda by Joanna Drakos. Acrylic & Charcoal on Canvas, 24x24x1.5

Original Price $750

Chaos Theory
$1,025

Chaos Theory by Joanna Drakos. Acrylic on Canvas, 40x30x1.5.

Original Price $2050

Prosperity Jar
$125

Prosperity Jar by Joseph Lambert. Segmented Wood Jar, roughly 5x5 (Jar with lid)

Original Price $250

Oriole Dazed
$375

Oriole Dazed by Juliett Leong. Acrylic 12x16

Original Price $750

Summer Bird
$1,000

Summer Bird by Juliett Leong. Acrylic 16x20.

Original Price $2000

A One in a Million Photograph of Lightning Overlooking Reno
$200

A One in a Million Photograph of Lightning Overlooking Reno by Kiley Howard. On Metal 12x18.

Original Price $400

Comin' at Ya
$1,400

Comin' at Ya by Kim Steed. 55x44

Original Price $2800

Reno Skyline
$750

Reno Skyline by Mark Hammon. Photograph 42x17.

Original Price $1500

Self Simplicity Series
$1,500

Self-Simplicity Series by Jay Strargaard. 6x33x6.

Original Price $3000

Would You Could You in a Car
$1,250

Would You Could You in a Car by Theodor Seuss. Serigraph on Paper, 10.5x14.

Original Price $2500

Breathe
$350

Breathe by Jeff Amano. Watercolor on Raymar Fabriano panel, sealed with Dorland Wax, solid wood frame, 16x20 , without frame.

Original Price $1090

Vision
$68

"Vision". Analog Hand Crafted Fine Art Photographic Collage. 6x6" in 10x10" frame. This is a Goddess I created, Vision. She protects and heals children from people who hurt and use them, controlling their children as if they were trinkets. She wears a mysterious and magical cloak of protection and holds in her hand the powerful medical symbol of healing. The snake is of the earth and is a shape shifter as is she. Her hood feathers keep her and her child light and able to deftly move away from those harmful parents. She is the Divine light Mother and Universal Goddess of protection.

Original Price $135


Untitled by
$200

Untitled by Terry Sauve

18x24 print with a matte, frame not included

Original Value $400

Untitled pt 2
$200

Untitled pt 2 by Terry Sauve

18x24 print with a matte, frame not included

Original Value $400

