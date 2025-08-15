Reno Tahoe International Art Show 2025

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Trail Marking III by April Gratrix. Acrylic on Canvas, 24x24
Original Price $1300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Fertile Ground by Beck Baumann. Mixed Media Sequins, 14x8.5x10
Original Price $350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
I Spy a Golden by Candace Garlock. Still Water Imagining Acrylic, Foam, Ceramic Buttons, 48x48x3
Original Price $3500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Alstroemeria Artwork by Debbie Wolff. Photography, 11x14
Original Price $350
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Femme Fab Collaboration by Heather Sallan and Grace Dahaner. Live Edge Walnut, Blackened Steel, and Glass, 33.5x63.
Original Price $4700
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Andromeda by Joanna Drakos. Acrylic & Charcoal on Canvas, 24x24x1.5
Original Price $750
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Chaos Theory by Joanna Drakos. Acrylic on Canvas, 40x30x1.5.
Original Price $2050
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Prosperity Jar by Joseph Lambert. Segmented Wood Jar, roughly 5x5 (Jar with lid)
Original Price $250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Oriole Dazed by Juliett Leong. Acrylic 12x16
Original Price $750
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Summer Bird by Juliett Leong. Acrylic 16x20.
Original Price $2000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A One in a Million Photograph of Lightning Overlooking Reno by Kiley Howard. On Metal 12x18.
Original Price $400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Comin' at Ya by Kim Steed. 55x44
Original Price $2800
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Reno Skyline by Mark Hammon. Photograph 42x17.
Original Price $1500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Self-Simplicity Series by Jay Strargaard. 6x33x6.
Original Price $3000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Would You Could You in a Car by Theodor Seuss. Serigraph on Paper, 10.5x14.
Original Price $2500
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Breathe by Jeff Amano. Watercolor on Raymar Fabriano panel, sealed with Dorland Wax, solid wood frame, 16x20 , without frame.
Original Price $1090
auctionV2.input.startingBid
"Vision". Analog Hand Crafted Fine Art Photographic Collage. 6x6" in 10x10" frame. This is a Goddess I created, Vision. She protects and heals children from people who hurt and use them, controlling their children as if they were trinkets. She wears a mysterious and magical cloak of protection and holds in her hand the powerful medical symbol of healing. The snake is of the earth and is a shape shifter as is she. Her hood feathers keep her and her child light and able to deftly move away from those harmful parents. She is the Divine light Mother and Universal Goddess of protection.
Original Price $135
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Untitled by Terry Sauve
18x24 print with a matte, frame not included
Original Value $400
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Untitled pt 2 by Terry Sauve
18x24 print with a matte, frame not included
Original Value $400
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing