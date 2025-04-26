Rent the Historic Laramie Depot

Rental fees typically range from $350 to $575, depending on the season, the total number of guests, and whether alcohol will be served. If you were quoted a discounted rate, you’ll be able to enter your discount code before submitting your payment.
The standard rate to rent the Depot for three days starts at $750. If you have been quoted a discounted price, you will be able to enter that code before checking out and submitting payment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!