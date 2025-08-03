Rent the Rock! 2025-2026

Does your child have a birthday or special occasion coming up? Or do you just want to send a sweet inspirational message to your kiddo? Maybe you want to send kudos to your child's teacher or our wonderful staff? Well here is your chance because RENT THE ROCK IS HERE! This is a fun fundraiser for our PTO and we are excited to see your creativity soar! 🎉🎨

Does your child have a birthday or special occasion coming up? Or do you just want to send a sweet inspirational message to your kiddo? Maybe you want to send kudos to your child's teacher or our wonderful staff? Well here is your chance because RENT THE ROCK IS HERE! This is a fun fundraiser for our PTO and we are excited to see your creativity soar! 🎉🎨

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