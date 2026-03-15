Rent the Rock

📍Lincoln Charter Spirit Rock Reservation 2026-2027 School Year Dates
🎨 Celebrate Your Childs birthday with a Spirit Rock Shout-Out! 🎉
Lincoln Charter has two Spirit Rocks. One for Elementary and one for MS/HS.
- Elementary Rock – car rider line, towards Elementary building
- MS/HS Rock – near student parking at MS/HS building
🗓️ Reservation Info:
- Only one reservation per rock, per week
- Reserve the date you would like the Rock. Your reservation starts @ 4 PM
(Example: Reserve for May 4th→ you can start painting at 4 PM on May 3rd)
💰 Cost:
**Lincoln Charter PTO receives 100% of all funds thanks to Zeffy. During checkout, you’ll have the optional opportunity to support Zeffy’s operating costs. To skip this, simply enter $0.00.
📍Lincoln Charter Spirit Rock Reservation 2026-2027 School Year Dates
🎨 Celebrate Your Childs birthday with a Spirit Rock Shout-Out! 🎉
Lincoln Charter has two Spirit Rocks. One for Elementary and one for MS/HS.
- Elementary Rock – car rider line, towards Elementary building
- MS/HS Rock – near student parking at MS/HS building
🗓️ Reservation Info:
- Only one reservation per rock, per week
- Reserve the date you would like the Rock. Your reservation starts @ 4 PM
(Example: Reserve for May 4th→ you can start painting at 4 PM on May 3rd)
💰 Cost:
**Lincoln Charter PTO receives 100% of all funds thanks to Zeffy. During checkout, you’ll have the optional opportunity to support Zeffy’s operating costs. To skip this, simply enter $0.00.