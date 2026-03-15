Hosted by

Lincoln Charter School Parent Teacher Organization

Rent the Rock

133 Eagle Nest Rd

Lincolnton, NC 28092, USA

Rent the Rock
$10

📍Lincoln Charter Spirit Rock Reservation 2026-2027 School Year Dates


🎨 Celebrate Your Childs birthday with a Spirit Rock Shout-Out! 🎉

Lincoln Charter has two Spirit Rocks. One for Elementary and one for MS/HS. 

  • Elementary Rock – car rider line, towards Elementary building
  • MS/HS  Rock – near student parking at MS/HS building

🗓️ Reservation Info:

  • Only one reservation per rock, per week
  • Reserve the date you would like the Rock. Your reservation starts @ 4 PM
    (Example: Reserve for May 4th→ you can start painting at 4 PM on May 3rd)

💰 Cost:

  • $10 per week



**Lincoln Charter PTO receives 100% of all funds thanks to Zeffy. During checkout, you’ll have the optional opportunity to support Zeffy’s operating costs. To skip this, simply enter $0.00.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!