Renting Our Historic Home

About this shop
A full day rental for up to 50 people.
A full day rental for more than 50 people.
A full single-day rental for up to 50 people.
Two consecutive days' rental for more than 50 people.
Please note: The club does not clean the house between consecutive day rentals.
Minimum 3-hour rental. Hourly rates include time for setup and clean-up.
Minimum 3-hour rental. Hourly rates include time for setup and clean-up.
Minimum 3-hour rental. Hourly rates include time for setup and clean-up.
A minimum of 2 hours is needed.
This is your refundable deposit. This will be refunded to the renter after the event is concluded and the clubhouse is inspected for damage/cleanliness.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!