Woman's Club of Rock Hill

Offered by

Woman's Club of Rock Hill

About this shop

Renting Our Historic Home

Full Day | Monday - Thursday
$600

A full day rental for up to 50 people.

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Full Day | Monday - Thursday
$700

A full day rental for more than 50 people.

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Full Day | Friday - Sunday
$1,200

A full single-day rental for up to 50 people.

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Full Day | Friday - Sunday
$1,600

Two consecutive days' rental for more than 50 people.


Please note: The club does not clean the house between consecutive day rentals. 

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3 Hours | Sunday - Thursday
$375

Minimum 3-hour rental. Hourly rates include time for setup and clean-up.

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4 Hours | Sunday - Thursday
$425

Minimum 3-hour rental. Hourly rates include time for setup and clean-up.

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5 Hours | Sunday - Thursday
$475

Minimum 3-hour rental. Hourly rates include time for setup and clean-up.

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Hourly Photograph Rental
$50

A minimum of 2 hours is needed.

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(Minimum 2 required)
Refundable Deposit
$400

This is your refundable deposit. This will be refunded to the renter after the event is concluded and the clubhouse is inspected for damage/cleanliness.

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