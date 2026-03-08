Hosted by

Renversons Dance

About this event

Sales closed

Renversons Dance's Silent Auction

Ballet Private with Kate Loh item
Ballet Private with Kate Loh
$50

Starting bid

Win a one hour private with the incredible Kate Loh, to be scheduled based on shared availability at a studio in Manhattan.

Origins - Full Performance Video
$30

Starting bid

Missing the performance? Want to watch it on repeat? Get the full video of Renversons' Origins!

$50 Steps on Broadway Gift Card item
$50 Steps on Broadway Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Get a $50 Steps gift card sent straight to your inbox.

Two Tickets to NYCB Spring Season item
Two Tickets to NYCB Spring Season
$50

Starting bid

New York City Ballet's Spring season runs from April 21-May 31, showcasing beloved Balanchine works Divertimento No. 15 and Concerto Barocco as well as Jerome Robbins’  In Memory of…., Edwaard Liang’s undulating Distant Cries, and new works by Principal Dancer Tiler Peck and the NYCB premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s Continuum.


The season also features two story ballets Firebird and Coppélia.


We will make every effort to accommodate specific ticket requests, however, some shows and dates may be unavailable.

Lulu lemon yoga mat item
Lulu lemon yoga mat item
Lulu lemon yoga mat
$40

Starting bid

JOYCE Tickets item
JOYCE Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Two tickets to a performance at the Joyce Theater between May 1, 2026 – May 1, 2027.

Photoshoot with Nicole DiGiovanni item
Photoshoot with Nicole DiGiovanni item
Photoshoot with Nicole DiGiovanni
$45

Starting bid

Book a half-hour session of your choice (couples, headshots, dance, etc.) with Nicole DiGiovanni. All packages include an online gallery with digital downloads and printing rights.

A Day at WeWork — Midtown Manhattan item
A Day at WeWork — Midtown Manhattan
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a productive workday in the heart of Midtown at WeWork, 575 Lexington Avenue. The winning bidder will receive a desk reservation for one weekday (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM) in this beautiful, modern coworking space.


This location includes great perks such as a complimentary barista and access to an outdoor terrace, offering the perfect setting for both focused work and a relaxing break.


The winner will coordinate their preferred date in advance and will receive instructions for building access and keycard pickup.

One Year All-Access Fitness Plan item
One Year All-Access Fitness Plan item
One Year All-Access Fitness Plan
$50

Starting bid

The Embodyment Club is a virtual fitness studio that you can access from anywhere led by trainer Kiley Madigan. Lots of trainers can help you improve your fitness... this club is here to do that while helping you improve your relationship with exercise (and ditching diet culture!)


You'll have access to a weekly live strength workout on Zoom and the full On-Demand library, as well as office hours with Kiley where you can book a consult to discuss goals and how to make the most out of the club membership. Membership is best utilized if you've got dumbbells to use at home (or wherever you'll be taking class from). 


http://somble.com/flatironforgedfitness/memberships

Jackedrabbit 3 Month Membership item
Jackedrabbit 3 Month Membership
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy up to 3 months of complimentary wellness at your favorite gym or studio on JackedRabbit with $225 credit on the app. 


How it works:

1. Select a gym or studio and enjoy unlimited access to classes and amenities for the next month

2. Decide where you'd like to train the next month and queue it up in your dashboard!

Custom Sneakers item
Custom Sneakers
$30

Starting bid

Take home a one-of-a-kind pair of custom sneakers inspired by the ones worn by the dancers in Minnie Lane’s Recreation.


We will source a pair of sneakers in your size, create a custom design inspired by your requests, and ship the finished shoes directly to you.

Loved Ones Coffee Company Gift Card, Coffee Grounds, and Mug item
Loved Ones Coffee Company Gift Card, Coffee Grounds, and Mug
$25

Starting bid

Check out a new coffee shop in Boerum Hill. You'll receive a $25 gift card, a bag of coffee grounds, and a super cute mug!

Renversons Tote Bag item
Renversons Tote Bag
$15

Starting bid

Bring Renversons with you to the beach this summer!

Chloe Angyal Signed Book item
Chloe Angyal Signed Book item
Chloe Angyal Signed Book
$20

Starting bid

Get a signed copy of your pick of Chlow Angyal's hit books Turning Pointe or Barre Fight.


Turning Pointe is a compelling look at the world of ballet—examining its beauty, its traditions, and the gender and power dynamics shaping the art form today.


Barre Fight is a witty ballet-world romance about a dancer and the journalist whose coverage threatens his career as they navigate fame, rivalry, and unexpected chemistry.

The signed book will be shipped directly to you.

GYROTONIC Private with Dianna Warren item
GYROTONIC Private with Dianna Warren
$40

Starting bid

Take a GYROTONIC private with the incredible Dianna Warren at Union Square GYROTONIC.

Perfume Class with Ava Desiderio item
Perfume Class with Ava Desiderio
$45

Starting bid

Find your signature scent with Ava Desiderio! Bring your friends for a 30-45 intro to perfume class where you will learn basic terminology, smell samples, and discover your signature fragrance.


Maximum group size: 10 people

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!