Renversons Dance's Silent Auction

New York City Ballet's Spring season runs from April 21-May 31, showcasing beloved Balanchine works Divertimento No. 15 and Concerto Barocco as well as Jerome Robbins’ In Memory of…., Edwaard Liang’s undulating Distant Cries, and new works by Principal Dancer Tiler Peck and the NYCB premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s Continuum.





The season also features two story ballets Firebird and Coppélia.





We will make every effort to accommodate specific ticket requests, however, some shows and dates may be unavailable.