Renversons Dance's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Win a one hour private with the incredible Kate Loh, to be scheduled based on shared availability at a studio in Manhattan.
Starting bid
Missing the performance? Want to watch it on repeat? Get the full video of Renversons' Origins!
Starting bid
Get a $50 Steps gift card sent straight to your inbox.
Starting bid
New York City Ballet's Spring season runs from April 21-May 31, showcasing beloved Balanchine works Divertimento No. 15 and Concerto Barocco as well as Jerome Robbins’ In Memory of…., Edwaard Liang’s undulating Distant Cries, and new works by Principal Dancer Tiler Peck and the NYCB premiere of Christopher Wheeldon’s Continuum.
The season also features two story ballets Firebird and Coppélia.
We will make every effort to accommodate specific ticket requests, however, some shows and dates may be unavailable.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Two tickets to a performance at the Joyce Theater between May 1, 2026 – May 1, 2027.
Starting bid
Book a half-hour session of your choice (couples, headshots, dance, etc.) with Nicole DiGiovanni. All packages include an online gallery with digital downloads and printing rights.
Starting bid
Enjoy a productive workday in the heart of Midtown at WeWork, 575 Lexington Avenue. The winning bidder will receive a desk reservation for one weekday (8:00 AM – 5:00 PM) in this beautiful, modern coworking space.
This location includes great perks such as a complimentary barista and access to an outdoor terrace, offering the perfect setting for both focused work and a relaxing break.
The winner will coordinate their preferred date in advance and will receive instructions for building access and keycard pickup.
Starting bid
The Embodyment Club is a virtual fitness studio that you can access from anywhere led by trainer Kiley Madigan. Lots of trainers can help you improve your fitness... this club is here to do that while helping you improve your relationship with exercise (and ditching diet culture!)
You'll have access to a weekly live strength workout on Zoom and the full On-Demand library, as well as office hours with Kiley where you can book a consult to discuss goals and how to make the most out of the club membership. Membership is best utilized if you've got dumbbells to use at home (or wherever you'll be taking class from).
Starting bid
Enjoy up to 3 months of complimentary wellness at your favorite gym or studio on JackedRabbit with $225 credit on the app.
How it works:
1. Select a gym or studio and enjoy unlimited access to classes and amenities for the next month
2. Decide where you'd like to train the next month and queue it up in your dashboard!
Starting bid
Take home a one-of-a-kind pair of custom sneakers inspired by the ones worn by the dancers in Minnie Lane’s Recreation.
We will source a pair of sneakers in your size, create a custom design inspired by your requests, and ship the finished shoes directly to you.
Starting bid
Check out a new coffee shop in Boerum Hill. You'll receive a $25 gift card, a bag of coffee grounds, and a super cute mug!
Starting bid
Bring Renversons with you to the beach this summer!
Starting bid
Get a signed copy of your pick of Chlow Angyal's hit books Turning Pointe or Barre Fight.
Turning Pointe is a compelling look at the world of ballet—examining its beauty, its traditions, and the gender and power dynamics shaping the art form today.
Barre Fight is a witty ballet-world romance about a dancer and the journalist whose coverage threatens his career as they navigate fame, rivalry, and unexpected chemistry.
The signed book will be shipped directly to you.
Starting bid
Take a GYROTONIC private with the incredible Dianna Warren at Union Square GYROTONIC.
Starting bid
Find your signature scent with Ava Desiderio! Bring your friends for a 30-45 intro to perfume class where you will learn basic terminology, smell samples, and discover your signature fragrance.
Maximum group size: 10 people
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