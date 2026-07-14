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About this event
Admission for one (1) guest to the Rep Your School Dance. Enjoy an evening of music, dancing, fellowship, and school pride. BYOB.
Reserve a table for up to eight (8) guests and celebrate together! Decorate your table in your favorite school's theme for a chance to win the Best Decorated Table Prize. BYOB.
Didn't get your ticket in advance? No problem! Door Admission is available for guests based on venue capacity, so early ticket purchases are encouraged. BYOB.
Reserve your table set-up that includes:
1 bucket of ice
2 mixers
1 drink (coke or sprite)
1 bottle of water
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