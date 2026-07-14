A vibrant flyer for "Elite Stars presents REP YOUR SCHOOL DANCE" features a large, colorful title in the foreground against a dark, sparkling background with disco lights and musical notes.
Order of Eastern Star Prince Hall Affiliation

Hosted by

Order of Eastern Star Prince Hall Affiliation

About this event

Rep Your School Dance

1020 N Prieur St

New Orleans, LA 70116, USA

General Admission
$25

Admission for one (1) guest to the Rep Your School Dance. Enjoy an evening of music, dancing, fellowship, and school pride. BYOB.

Reserved Table (Seats 8)
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserve a table for up to eight (8) guests and celebrate together! Decorate your table in your favorite school's theme for a chance to win the Best Decorated Table Prize. BYOB.

Door Admission
$30

Didn't get your ticket in advance? No problem! Door Admission is available for guests based on venue capacity, so early ticket purchases are encouraged. BYOB.

Table Set-up
$5

Reserve your table set-up that includes:

1 bucket of ice

2 mixers

1 drink (coke or sprite)

1 bottle of water

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