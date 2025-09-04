Repatriate Our Patriots's Memberships

Offered by
Provide a veteran basic survival items (backpack, personal hygiene items, first-aid items (IFAK), and water bottle.
When a member serves, a family serves. Donating to the Veteran Family Program will allow us to help meet the needs of the families in their time of need for a monthly donation of $50.
Reintegrating into civilian life provides its challenges as veterans become disconnected from the support they had while on active duty.
With a monthly donation of $50 a month, veterans will have the ability to connect with one another with our peer specialist so that they know we have their backs.
Leaving No Veteran Behind does not mean veterans feel forgotten about. Donating to the Mental Fitness Program will allow veterans access to support their mental fitness for a monthly donation of $50.
Support a Veteran (E1) items with a ruck sack.
Immigration lawyer services cost anywhere from $150-$600 per hour. This membership goes toward lawyer fees to get our veterans the best support possible
Support a Veteran (E2) + Support a Veteran (E3) + Mental Fitness program (E1) + Veteran Family Program (E1)
No expiration means a one-time donation.
Support a Veteran (E4) plus recognition in the Repatriate Our Patriots Newsletter as an NCO (E5) Supporter.
No expiration means a one-time donation.
Support veterans to get the healthcare they were promised. This donation will be for veterans and their families medical needs (medicine, doctor visits, and other medical care needs)
Some veterans are waiting for a disability rating to get income to pay for care while others might live in an area where they do not have access to a VA and they often have to pay out of pocket.
This fund will ensure they get access to healthcare without needing to go into debt.
When a veteran dies, the family does not always have access to a death benefit. This fund will go towards helping families cover the costs connected to funeral services.
Funerals can cost anywhere between $1,500 or more, and that does not include any income families lose when they are out of work but still need to put food on the table.
